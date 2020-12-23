Local group Community Concern for Cats launches 'Holiday Giving Tree' fundraiser

With the season of giving in full effect, regional nonprofit group Community Concern for Cats is asking Contra Costa County residents to help support their fuzzy four-legged neighbors and consider donating to its "Holiday Giving Tree" fundraiser.
Open now through Dec. 31, the annual Holiday Giving Tree fundraiser helps support operations by Community Concern for Cats, which is a decentralized volunteer organization that provides medical care and housing for homeless and abandoned cats throughout the Bay Area.
"You will find them in rickety sheds, near restaurant Dumpsters, in dark parking lots trying to find the injured cat or kitten that some good Samaritan has called in about. Those are the members of Community Concern for Cats -- an all-volunteer, 34-year-old cat rescue organization which rescues homeless and abandoned cats from neighborhood streets," spokesperson Billie Cummings told DanvilleSanRamon.com.
For the Holiday Giving Tree fundraiser, residents are invited to purchase a customized ornament at the Rescued Treasures Thrift Shop, located at 1270 Newell Ave. in Walnut Creek, which will be added to a special tree in the shop's window. For residents who are unable to purchase an ornament in-person, Community Concern for Cats also accepts donations via their website.
All funds raised will support the organization's cat hospital in Clayton which in addition to routine medical services and surgeries, provides spay and neuter surgery to help prevent cat overpopulation. The hospital also provides kittens a healthy start to life.
So far in 2020, Community Concern for Cats has treated 3,326 at the hospital and found homes for 645 cats and kittens. The hospital is currently open four days a week, performing 20-25 spay and neuter surgeries a day; however, group officials are pushing to fund a much needed fifth day to support the many cats and kittens in need throughout the community.
“There is a great need to be open for a fifth day of spays and neuters and well-pet exams; but, that won’t be possible until we increase our funding. So please make donating generously to Community Concern for Cats part of your holiday tradition,” urged Gemma Osendorf Boyd, Community Concern for Cats president. “It will save so many precious lives and prevent a lot of suffering.”
A decentralized organization with volunteers located throughout the East Bay, Community Concern for Cats has foster families throughout the region who take in homeless cats and kittens.
Prior to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the group hosted adoption opportunities every weekend 1-4 p.m. at PETCO in Walnut Creek, Petfood Express in Pleasant Hill and Lafayette. However, now adoptions take place virtually. Interested residents can learn more about the organization and view cats available for adoption online at www.communityconcernforcats.org.
