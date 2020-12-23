Local group Community Concern for Cats launches 'Holiday Giving Tree' fundraiser

With the season of giving in full effect, regional nonprofit group Community Concern for Cats is asking Contra Costa County residents to help support their fuzzy four-legged neighbors and consider donating to its "Holiday Giving Tree" fundraiser.

Open now through Dec. 31, the annual Holiday Giving Tree fundraiser helps support operations by Community Concern for Cats, which is a decentralized volunteer organization that provides medical care and housing for homeless and abandoned cats throughout the Bay Area.

"You will find them in rickety sheds, near restaurant Dumpsters, in dark parking lots trying to find the injured cat or kitten that some good Samaritan has called in about. Those are the members of Community Concern for Cats -- an all-volunteer, 34-year-old cat rescue organization which rescues homeless and abandoned cats from neighborhood streets," spokesperson Billie Cummings told DanvilleSanRamon.com.

For the Holiday Giving Tree fundraiser, residents are invited to purchase a customized ornament at the Rescued Treasures Thrift Shop, located at 1270 Newell Ave. in Walnut Creek, which will be added to a special tree in the shop's window. For residents who are unable to purchase an ornament in-person, Community Concern for Cats also accepts donations via their website.

All funds raised will support the organization's cat hospital in Clayton which in addition to routine medical services and surgeries, provides spay and neuter surgery to help prevent cat overpopulation. The hospital also provides kittens a healthy start to life.