Editorial -- Holiday Fund: Helping those devastated by pandemic and its impacts

This Christmas Day is unlike any we have ever experienced in our lifetimes, and a holiday season like no other in our history. So many of our neighbors are experiencing food insecurity, homelessness, health concerns and loss, and it is heartbreaking.

Facing an overwhelming demand for services spurred by the coronavirus pandemic combined with operation limitations due to the health crisis, the organizations who serve these people in need are desperate for help.

Weekly readers have given generously to our annual Holiday Fund in years past, raising well over $1 million in the past 19 years.

This year, though many people face strained financial circumstances because of the pandemic, we hope those who can will support these nonprofits so they can do as much as possible to help local families and individuals now and long after the pandemic subsides.

Since the Pleasanton Weekly and its Holiday Fund partner, the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, cover all the administrative costs of the initiative, every dollar raised goes directly to this year's nonprofit beneficiaries.