East Bay Municipal Utility District wins 2020 Best in Blue Award

The East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) has been recognized this year for the group's exemplary execution commitment to public safety and water services, winning the Association of California Water Agencies' (ACWA) 2020 Huell Howser Best in Blue Award.

ACWA officials said EBMUD was specifically named the Best in Blue due to its incredibly effective and thorough outreach campaign ahead of PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS), which sought to keep residents informed about the impacts of pre-emptive power shutoffs on water and wastewater systems.

"It's important that water agencies continue to educate their customers on significant issues that affect their water supply," ACWA President Steven LaMar said in a statement. 'This campaign is especially important considering the devastating wildfire seasons that California continues to face. The success of EBMUD's campaign is a testament to how targeted outreach and innovative communication can successfully engage customers."

Presented during the 2020 ACWA Virtual Fall Conference and Exhibition on Dec. 2, EBMUD was awarded for its outreach program that urged customers to conserve water supplies for critical needs such as firefighting. EBMUD provides water and sewer service in parts of the San Ramon Valley.

"Their innovative campaign utilized a range of tools over multiple channels including press announcements and newsletters, an interactive map and micro-targeted email communications. The comprehensive campaign messaging proved successful and, during the district’s 2019 PSPS events, EBMUD water use in the affected pressure zones dropped between 32% to 40%," ACWA officials said in a statement.