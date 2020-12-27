Senator Glazer announces Walia as new legislative director

Local State Senator Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) publicly introduced Sakshi Walia as his new legislative director earlier this month.

Walia will take the place of Bryan King, who is departing from Glazer's office after more than five years to assume the role of chief of staff for newly elected State Senator Josh Becker.

A 2018 graduate of Cal State Fullerton where she earned her bachelor's in business administration with a double concentration in finance economics, Walia originally joined Glazer's office as an intern in Sacramento two years ago. Following her internship, Walia then worked as a legislative aide for Assemblyman Patrick O'Donnell before returning to Glazer's staff in the same position later that year.

During her time on Glazer's team, Walia has worked on matters of public safety, the environment and education, including the Select Committee on Student Success.

"Sakshi has been a tremendous asset to our staff and I am excited to name her as my new legislative director," Glazer said. "Her growth as a professional in the Capitol has been evident in her work on complex issues, especially in the realm of higher education, public safety and the environment."