News

Residents invited to 'Save Scrooge' in online escape room

Online holiday-themed activity offers family-friendly puzzle solving fun

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 28, 2020, 6:24 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Infamous misanthrope and cold-hearted miser Ebenezer Scrooge is back to his holiday hating ways and local Tri-Valley residents may be the only ones who can help by signing up for the virtual adventure "Saving Scrooge: A Holiday Haunt."

Residents are invited to a virtual holiday-themed escape room challenge for the 'Saving Scrooge: A Holiday Haunt.' (Contributed photo)

Created by Fantasy Escape Games, Saving Scrooge takes inspiration from Charles Dickens' famous novella "A Christmas Carol," blending together traditional escape room puzzling and problem solving with interactive narrative adventure in an online format.

An entirely virtual experience, the game allows groups of participants to work together to solve puzzles during a one-hour private experience held over Zoom.

"The game was so much fun to design. The story is inspired by Dickens' 'A Christmas Carol,' where grumpy old Scrooge refuses to participate in the holiday season. But this has a twist," said Jack McCarthy, a local escape room designer and Director at Fantasy Escape Games.

In this version, Scrooge has cast away the Christmas spirits and this time has magical traps to stop them from disturbing him. Players act as the Christmas spirits and will work together, along with a Game Master Guide, to solve puzzles and help Scrooge learn the true meaning of the holiday season.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

The Game Master will serve as facilitator of the game and act as different characters to set the tone of the adventure while displaying puzzles on their screen for players to solve.

"Alongside using their logical skills to solve puzzles, players use their creative instincts to navigate the realities of being a spirit and interactions with characters. The virtual experience allows for limitless creative choices that can change the course of players’ adventures," McCarthy said.

Puzzle difficulty is adjustable, making it an experience accessible for kids as well as adults.

Tickets are between $15 to $18 per person, and private group games are available seven days a week, including the weekend. Saving Scrooge: A Holiday Haunt is set to run through Jan. 10. Residents can purchase tickets or learn more online at www.fantasyescapegames.com.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Residents invited to 'Save Scrooge' in online escape room

Online holiday-themed activity offers family-friendly puzzle solving fun

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 28, 2020, 6:24 pm

Infamous misanthrope and cold-hearted miser Ebenezer Scrooge is back to his holiday hating ways and local Tri-Valley residents may be the only ones who can help by signing up for the virtual adventure "Saving Scrooge: A Holiday Haunt."

Created by Fantasy Escape Games, Saving Scrooge takes inspiration from Charles Dickens' famous novella "A Christmas Carol," blending together traditional escape room puzzling and problem solving with interactive narrative adventure in an online format.

An entirely virtual experience, the game allows groups of participants to work together to solve puzzles during a one-hour private experience held over Zoom.

"The game was so much fun to design. The story is inspired by Dickens' 'A Christmas Carol,' where grumpy old Scrooge refuses to participate in the holiday season. But this has a twist," said Jack McCarthy, a local escape room designer and Director at Fantasy Escape Games.

In this version, Scrooge has cast away the Christmas spirits and this time has magical traps to stop them from disturbing him. Players act as the Christmas spirits and will work together, along with a Game Master Guide, to solve puzzles and help Scrooge learn the true meaning of the holiday season.

The Game Master will serve as facilitator of the game and act as different characters to set the tone of the adventure while displaying puzzles on their screen for players to solve.

"Alongside using their logical skills to solve puzzles, players use their creative instincts to navigate the realities of being a spirit and interactions with characters. The virtual experience allows for limitless creative choices that can change the course of players’ adventures," McCarthy said.

Puzzle difficulty is adjustable, making it an experience accessible for kids as well as adults.

Tickets are between $15 to $18 per person, and private group games are available seven days a week, including the weekend. Saving Scrooge: A Holiday Haunt is set to run through Jan. 10. Residents can purchase tickets or learn more online at www.fantasyescapegames.com.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.