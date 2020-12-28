News

San Ramon police open fire after suspect vehicle drags officer while trying to escape

Officer suffers minor injuries; suspect not hit by gunfire

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

San Ramon police fired several shots at a suspect who allegedly dragged an officer by their car while trying to flee the scene during a traffic stop in the early hours of Monday morning.

The incident occurred near the intersection of San Ramon Valley Boulevard and Crow Canyon Road, when police attempted to contact a suspect who was spotted in a "suspicious vehicle" that had license plates reported as stolen, according to the San Ramon Police Department.

While making contact, the suspect allegedly attempted to flee in their car, dragging one officer. The second officer fired "several shots" at the fleeing suspect, who was not struck by the gunfire, police said. The one officer sustained minor injuries from being dragged by the suspect vehicle.

Following the shots being fired, police continued to pursue the fleeing suspect and followed them into Santa Clara County. There, the vehicle eventually became disabled and the suspect was taken into custody by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

San Ramon Police officials said the incident is still in the preliminary stages of the investigation and more information will be available later on Monday. The suspect's identity had not been revealed publicly yet.

Comments

Jennifer
Danville
4 hours ago
Jennifer, Danville
4 hours ago
The suspect is lucky police didn't kill him when they opened fire.

