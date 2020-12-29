Contra Costa County joins free condom mailer program for teens

While county health officials have noted that teen pregnancy rates in the state have declined steadily over the past decade, STD rates among those aged 15-19 have only increased -- and Contra Costa County is no exception.

"Rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis have been increasing dramatically in Contra Costa and across the nation in the past few years. Programs like CAP are critical for keeping teens and young adults in our community healthy and safe by removing barriers to accessing protection, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic," Farnitano added.

"We know that education and confidential access to condoms reduces the risk of sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancy among young people who choose to have sex," said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County's health officer.

Adapting to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, condoms will be made available through a home mailer distribution program, which will provide free and confidential delivery of condoms as often as once a month.

Contra Costa County recently announced it has become part of Essential Access Health's "Condom Access Project" (CAP), which seeks to provide free condoms for teens in the region in order to counter high rates of sexually transmitted diseases among youth.

The CAP launched in 2012 on Essential Access Health’s youth-friendly sexual health website TeenSource companion site and is funded by the CDC through the California Department of Public Health.

Essential Access Health’s TalkWithYourKids.org gives parents information on how to communicate with their teens about healthy decision-making when it comes to their sexual and reproductive health.

"Research shows that condoms are an effective method for preventing transmission of STDs and pregnancy, and that making contraceptives, including condoms, available to youth does not increase sexual activity or risk taking," county officials added.

“Condom use is one of the most effective interventions for stopping the spread of STDS, and removing cost and other barriers to access is an essential tool in the prevention toolbox and a step in the right direction for improving sexual and reproductive health outcomes among Contra Costa County youth," Morales added.

“Long before the COVID-19 pandemic hit California, our state faced a surge in STD rates. Cases have continued to climb -- with communities of color and youth being disproportionately impacted,” said Sergio Morales, senior director of programs at Essential Access Health.

To combat rising STD rates, CAP will allow teens and young adults a certain measure of safety. Already present in eight other counties, including Alameda and San Francisco counties, CAP has delivered more than 753,000 free condoms to date.

Rising STD rates have only been exacerbated by the coronavirus public health crisis according to county health officials, with clinic closures, testing shortages, and patient discomfort with in-person visits leading to spikes in STD rates -- despite recommendations for safe physical distancing.

CDC data also shows that the county ranked 20th in California in chlamydia rates and 24th in rates of syphilis in 2018.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Contra Costa County ranked 14th among California counties in gonorrhea rates in 2018, with 2,000 reported local cases occurring in people aged 15 to 24.

