Dublin USD invites public to apply for superintendent's Interview Committee

The Dublin Unified School District is creating a committee of community members in its search for the next permanent superintendent, with the hopes of selecting a viable candidate before the 2021-22 school year.

The Community Interview Committee's 15 members will "play a key role" in the district's recruitment process by interviewing candidates and providing the Board of Trustees with feedback that will be used when making the final hiring decision.

Each of the five Board of Trustees members will appoint one member, as well as the Dublin Teachers Association, California Schools Employees and student school boards representing Dublin and Valley high schools.

The remaining six committee members will be selected through a board subcommittee application process and approved by the trustees. Prospective candidates must complete and submit an application form by Jan. 25.

The search process has been continuing amid the COVID-19 pandemic and in the wake of former short-term superintendent Dave Marken abruptly giving his resignation to the board in late June. Marken came out of retirement in April 2019, and later agreed to stay on through the 2020-21 school year so the district would have sufficient time to find a permanent superintendent.