San Ramon Valley's 2020 Year in Review

From a heated election season to social unrest, a global pandemic and a fight for racial justice, it's been an often-challenging year in the San Ramon Valley with national and global issues trickling down to the local level.

To review the turbulent and consequential year, DanvilleSanRamon.com has released the top 25 most-read stories of 2020, revealing a reflection of the priorities and interests of readers in the community.

Coronavirus-related news captured readers attention like no other subject during the turbulent year, with 14 of the top 25 most read stories -- and four of the top five -- relating to the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to batter the country and state.

The summer's civil unrest brought about by the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis on Memorial Day also captured readers attentions, with stories revolving around protesting, curfews and looting receiving a high number of views.

Local issues were still very much on readers' minds however, and stories such as San Ramon's Costco gas station, a missing educator from San Ramon and a free speech suit in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District all drawing readers in.