San Ramon Valley's 2020 Year in Review

From a heated election season to social unrest, a global pandemic and a fight for racial justice, it's been an often-challenging year in the San Ramon Valley with national and global issues trickling down to the local level.
To review the turbulent and consequential year, DanvilleSanRamon.com has released the top 25 most-read stories of 2020, revealing a reflection of the priorities and interests of readers in the community.
Coronavirus-related news captured readers attention like no other subject during the turbulent year, with 14 of the top 25 most read stories -- and four of the top five -- relating to the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to batter the country and state.
The summer's civil unrest brought about by the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis on Memorial Day also captured readers attentions, with stories revolving around protesting, curfews and looting receiving a high number of views.
Local issues were still very much on readers' minds however, and stories such as San Ramon's Costco gas station, a missing educator from San Ramon and a free speech suit in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District all drawing readers in.
Here’s a look back at DanvilleSanRamon.com’s top 25 most read stories of 2020:
1. Governor suggests state could issue new stay-at-home order
2. Coronavirus: County confirms three new cases; some Bishop Ranch employees enact self-quarantine
3. Contra Costa County expected to move to state's orange tier soon
4. Former San Ramon principal dies in Nevada after going missing
5. Contra Costa County issues emergency proclamation in response to coronavirus
6. Tri-Valley police prepare amid looting around Bay Area
7. Danville student settles free-speech lawsuit against SRVUSD, will receive $665,000 and public apology
8. Contra Costa County eases restrictions for retail, other industries in latest health order
9. Danville extends nightly curfew; sheriff holds off on mandatory countywide order
10. Coronavirus latest: Five new cases confirmed in Contra Costa County over weekend
11. Danville Costco could be getting a gas station, across the street in San Ramon
12. Contra Costa County part of new stay-at-home order to take effect here Sunday
13. Evacuation warning issued for unincorporated far south/east Tri-Valley
14. Danville, San Ramon governments respond to novel coronavirus
15. Six candidates vie for three seats on Central Contra Costa Sanitary District Board of Directors
16. Danville entrepreneur receives $100,000 deal on 'Shark Tank'
17. Governor implements nightly curfew for non-essential activities in Contra Costa County
18. Contra Costa County confirms first local resident case of novel coronavirus
19. Contra Costa County declares indefinite curfew in response to civil unrest
20. Contra Costa, Alameda among counties moved to purple tier as governor pulls 'emergency brake' on reopening plans
21. San Ramon: Four new merchants set to open in City Center Bishop Ranch
22. Guest Opinion: Sacramento's war on the suburbs
23. SRVUSD to hold special meeting on response to novel coronavirus
24. Contra Costa County releases updated reopening timeline for July
25. SRVUSD crafts 'revised recommendation' for school reopenings one day after board OKs hybrid model
