News

First responders receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in San Ramon

Vaccinations administered to approximately 240 personnel from throughout Contra Costa County

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 30, 2020, 4:11 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

San Ramon's Iron Horse Middle School served as a coronavirus vaccine staging ground for first responders throughout Contra Costa County on Wednesday, where at least 240 firefighters and emergency medical services personnel received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The very first round of coronavirus vaccines available in Contra Costa County went straight to frontline health care workers; however, first responders were also placed high on the priority list, with approximately 70 members of the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District receiving vaccinations on Wednesday.

"I think that the biggest thing for people to understand is that this vaccine, although it is emergency use authorized, from a molecular biological standpoint it is very safe and people should not be scared to get vaccinated," said SRVFPD Medical Director Dr. Malcolm Johnson -- an emergency room physician at John Muir.

"If we can get people to get onboard to get vaccinated, I think you will see a lot of the stuff going on in the country right now, especially economically, begin to change. But until we can get on top of this virus and get everybody vaccinated we're going to continue having issues," he added.

Using vaccines provided from Contra Costa County Health Services, SRVFPD EMS personnel administered the inoculations to fellow first responders, with the staging ground serving as a vaccination location for first responders throughout the county -- not just those found in the San Ramon Valley.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

"We've never done this before, no one's ever done this before," Battalion Chief John Duggan told DanvilleSanRamon.com. "The theory on (first responders being vaccinated first) is we don't want the people who are going in, particularly in our convalescent homes where we have high incidences of COVID positive, and cross contaminating our own personnel."

"One of the worst things we could do is have a contaminated person in our ranks staying at our firehouse and contaminating nine other people," he added.

Using a drive-thru method to administer the vaccinations, Duggan explained that after making an appointment -- spreading out vaccinations to make sure that the staging ground wouldn't be overwhelmed -- first responders would drop by throughout the day.

After being screened and then inoculated, patients would then wait in a holding area for 15-30 minutes to ensure that they aren't having an averse or allergic reaction to the vaccine and are then free to go on about their day.

Vaccine recipients will then need to return in 28 days to receive their second dose of the Moderna vaccine, after which the vaccine is said to be 94.1% effective at preventing COVID-19, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control -- full effectiveness is said to begin around 14 days after the second dose.

Realizing the difficulty of trying to get all of the region's first responders vaccinated in one day, Duggan said that a second wave of personnel will receive their first round of vaccinations on Jan. 7.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

First responders receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in San Ramon

Vaccinations administered to approximately 240 personnel from throughout Contra Costa County

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 30, 2020, 4:11 pm

San Ramon's Iron Horse Middle School served as a coronavirus vaccine staging ground for first responders throughout Contra Costa County on Wednesday, where at least 240 firefighters and emergency medical services personnel received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The very first round of coronavirus vaccines available in Contra Costa County went straight to frontline health care workers; however, first responders were also placed high on the priority list, with approximately 70 members of the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District receiving vaccinations on Wednesday.

"I think that the biggest thing for people to understand is that this vaccine, although it is emergency use authorized, from a molecular biological standpoint it is very safe and people should not be scared to get vaccinated," said SRVFPD Medical Director Dr. Malcolm Johnson -- an emergency room physician at John Muir.

"If we can get people to get onboard to get vaccinated, I think you will see a lot of the stuff going on in the country right now, especially economically, begin to change. But until we can get on top of this virus and get everybody vaccinated we're going to continue having issues," he added.

Using vaccines provided from Contra Costa County Health Services, SRVFPD EMS personnel administered the inoculations to fellow first responders, with the staging ground serving as a vaccination location for first responders throughout the county -- not just those found in the San Ramon Valley.

"We've never done this before, no one's ever done this before," Battalion Chief John Duggan told DanvilleSanRamon.com. "The theory on (first responders being vaccinated first) is we don't want the people who are going in, particularly in our convalescent homes where we have high incidences of COVID positive, and cross contaminating our own personnel."

"One of the worst things we could do is have a contaminated person in our ranks staying at our firehouse and contaminating nine other people," he added.

Using a drive-thru method to administer the vaccinations, Duggan explained that after making an appointment -- spreading out vaccinations to make sure that the staging ground wouldn't be overwhelmed -- first responders would drop by throughout the day.

After being screened and then inoculated, patients would then wait in a holding area for 15-30 minutes to ensure that they aren't having an averse or allergic reaction to the vaccine and are then free to go on about their day.

Vaccine recipients will then need to return in 28 days to receive their second dose of the Moderna vaccine, after which the vaccine is said to be 94.1% effective at preventing COVID-19, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control -- full effectiveness is said to begin around 14 days after the second dose.

Realizing the difficulty of trying to get all of the region's first responders vaccinated in one day, Duggan said that a second wave of personnel will receive their first round of vaccinations on Jan. 7.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.