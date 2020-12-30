News

San Ramon City Council to select top contenders to interview for open council seat

Former councilman Sachs, mayoral candidate Sethy among 15 initial candidates for District 2

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

The San Ramon City Council has received applications from 15 residents seeking to fill the vacant District 2 council seat and on Monday will narrow down the applicant list to eight maximum to advance to the interview stage.

Some familiar names and some newcomers can be found in the list of applicants, who are seeking to finish the remainder of the term vacated upon Dave Hudson's ascension to mayor after the Nov. 3 election.

City staff said 15 qualifying applications were submitted. The list includes former councilman Harry Sachs, two-time mayoral candidate Sanat Sethy, Mark Armstrong, Wayne Berner, Nandita Bhatnagar, Jeff Gerbracht, Ryan Halsey, Sarah Lashanlo, Brian McClelland, Ben Peralta, Dwight Pratt, Iqbal Rashid, Baljit Sull, Patrick Tuohy and Patrick Vanier.

Staff added that four other applications were rejected because the residents did not meet the minimum qualifications to hold office in San Ramon City Council District 2.

The four sitting council members are scheduled for a special meeting on Monday to review the list and whittle it down to a maximum of eight candidates (up to two each) to advance to the interview phase. The council would then hold interviews on Jan. 6.

Residents can view resumes and applications for each potential candidate online at the city's officials website.

The San Ramon City Council's special meeting is set to be held virtually at 5:30 p.m. on Monday (Jan. 4). Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 962 2645 1361.

Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and include “Public Comment 1/4/2021” in the subject line.

