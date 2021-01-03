Bay Area's stay-at-home order in effect until at least Jan. 8, state officials say

State stay-at-home orders will remain in effect in the Bay Area until at least Jan. 8 with potential to extend depending on intensive care unit capacity projections, state health officials said Saturday.

The state's stay-at-home order is triggered when a region's average ICU capacity falls below 15%. The Bay Area's current ICU capacity is at 5.1%, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The San Joaquin Valley, Southern California and greater Sacramento regions remain under the stay-at-home orders because their four-week ICU capacity projections do not meet the capacity to exit the order, the department said.

The available capacity in the greater Sacramento region is 6.9%, while the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions are down to a grim 0%, according to the department.

The health department Saturday said California has 2,345,909 confirmed cases to date, though numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed. There were 53,341 newly recorded confirmed cases Friday and the seven-day positivity rate is 14%, while the 14-day positivity rate is 12.6%, the department said.