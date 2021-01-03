News

Bay Area's stay-at-home order in effect until at least Jan. 8, state officials say

Region's ICU capacity currently at 5.1%

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Jan 3, 2021, 12:53 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

State stay-at-home orders will remain in effect in the Bay Area until at least Jan. 8 with potential to extend depending on intensive care unit capacity projections, state health officials said Saturday.

The state's stay-at-home order is triggered when a region's average ICU capacity falls below 15%. The Bay Area's current ICU capacity is at 5.1%, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The San Joaquin Valley, Southern California and greater Sacramento regions remain under the stay-at-home orders because their four-week ICU capacity projections do not meet the capacity to exit the order, the department said.

The available capacity in the greater Sacramento region is 6.9%, while the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions are down to a grim 0%, according to the department.

The health department Saturday said California has 2,345,909 confirmed cases to date, though numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed. There were 53,341 newly recorded confirmed cases Friday and the seven-day positivity rate is 14%, while the 14-day positivity rate is 12.6%, the department said.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

There have been 33,391,442 tests conducted in California, representing an increase of 333,131 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As case numbers continue to rise in California, the total number of individuals who will have serious outcomes will also increase. There have been 26,357 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, a total of 335,983 vaccine doses have been administered statewide. As of Monday, a total of 1,762,900 vaccine doses have been distributed to local health departments and health care systems that have facilities in multiple counties.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Bay Area's stay-at-home order in effect until at least Jan. 8, state officials say

Region's ICU capacity currently at 5.1%

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Sun, Jan 3, 2021, 12:53 pm

State stay-at-home orders will remain in effect in the Bay Area until at least Jan. 8 with potential to extend depending on intensive care unit capacity projections, state health officials said Saturday.

The state's stay-at-home order is triggered when a region's average ICU capacity falls below 15%. The Bay Area's current ICU capacity is at 5.1%, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The San Joaquin Valley, Southern California and greater Sacramento regions remain under the stay-at-home orders because their four-week ICU capacity projections do not meet the capacity to exit the order, the department said.

The available capacity in the greater Sacramento region is 6.9%, while the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions are down to a grim 0%, according to the department.

The health department Saturday said California has 2,345,909 confirmed cases to date, though numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed. There were 53,341 newly recorded confirmed cases Friday and the seven-day positivity rate is 14%, while the 14-day positivity rate is 12.6%, the department said.

There have been 33,391,442 tests conducted in California, representing an increase of 333,131 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As case numbers continue to rise in California, the total number of individuals who will have serious outcomes will also increase. There have been 26,357 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, a total of 335,983 vaccine doses have been administered statewide. As of Monday, a total of 1,762,900 vaccine doses have been distributed to local health departments and health care systems that have facilities in multiple counties.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.