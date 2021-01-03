Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder's Department adapts to health order

Office hours and services at Contra Costa County's Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department have been limited for the foreseeable future, according to county officials, who say the reduced services are being offered due to the rampant spread of the coronavirus.

In addition to measures already listed by the state's stay-at-home order, the Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department is taking additional steps to protect the health and safety of the public and staff such as closing its lobby for walk-in service.

"Due to concerns about the surging spread of COVID-19, Contra Costa County implemented the state's updated regional stay-at-home order as of Sunday Dec. 6, 2020. This order imposed new restrictions on gatherings, travel, and business activities," county officials said in a statement.

For starters, the Clerk-Recorder Division lobby is temporarily closed to the public and all requests for information will need to be made by calling the office at 335-7900 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Real estate recording services are available to the public through the mail; although, residents can also drop off their documents in the mail slot at the front of the county's office building at 555 Escobar St., Martinez.