Work on pipeline leak cleanup continues in Walnut Creek

Remediation work continues near a pipeline that has been leaking gasoline into a flood channel that carries Walnut Creek (the city's namesake waterway) through town, the city of Walnut Creek says.

At least 40,000 gallons of gasoline is believed to have leaked into the channel from the Concord-to-San Jose pipeline operated by Kinder Morgan, a Houston-based company that operates oil and gas pipelines and terminals. As of Dec. 23, an estimated 14,574 gallons of leaked gasoline has been recovered, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

There is no ongoing health danger to the public connected to the leak or the remediation efforts, the city says.

The leak was first reported Dec. 2 by maintenance workers who saw and smelled gasoline in a drainage canal near Civic Park downtown. A pressure drop in the pipeline had been detected south of that point about 10 days earlier, prompting a shutdown of parts of the pipeline.

Meanwhile, rain water runoff is being channeled around the work site.