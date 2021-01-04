News

Contra Costa County supervisors to take oath of office during virtual ceremony

Andersen, Burgis, Glover being sworn in for new terms Tuesday

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is going virtual for its 2021 swearing-in and reorganization ceremony, which will feature three supervisors taking the oath of office to start their new terms Tuesday.

Incumbents Candace Andersen and Diane Burgis, who represent different parts of the San Ramon Valley, won re-election in the March primary election for new four-year terms to begin in January 2021. Burgis defeated a lone opponent by nearly a 2-to-1 margin, while Andersen won almost unanimously after appearing on the ballot unopposed.

Supervisor Federal Glover earned re-election by winning a runoff election on Nov. 3.

Set to be livestreamed on Tuesday, the board ceremony will also include District 3's Burgis take the position of board chair while District 5's Glover will serve as vice chair.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. and can be viewed via Zoom -- residents can register online to receive a link to the event -- or Contra Costa County Television.

