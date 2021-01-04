Danville council to interview candidates for advisory committees, commissions

The Danville Town Council is scheduled to convene for a special meeting on Tuesday morning, in order to interview applicants for various town advisory commissions and committees.

Council members plan to speak with candidates applying for the town's Planning Commission, Design Review Board, Heritage Resource Commission, Senior Advisory Commission and Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission.

Additionally, the council will also review candidates seeking to serve as the town's representative on the Contra Costa County Library Commission, Contra Costa County Advisory Council on Aging and the Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District Board of Directors.

The Danville Town Council's special meeting is scheduled to be held at 7:45 1.m. on Tuesday on video teleconferencing application Zoom, which can be accessed using Webinar ID 854 6610 4422.

Residents can have public comments read into the record by contacting the city clerk at city clerk at 314-3401 or [email protected] prior to the meeting.