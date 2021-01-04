News

Danville council to interview candidates for advisory committees, commissions

Positions include Planning Commission; Design Review Board; Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 4, 2021, 2:59 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Danville Town Council is scheduled to convene for a special meeting on Tuesday morning, in order to interview applicants for various town advisory commissions and committees.

Town of Danville logo.

Council members plan to speak with candidates applying for the town's Planning Commission, Design Review Board, Heritage Resource Commission, Senior Advisory Commission and Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission.

Additionally, the council will also review candidates seeking to serve as the town's representative on the Contra Costa County Library Commission, Contra Costa County Advisory Council on Aging and the Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District Board of Directors.

The Danville Town Council's special meeting is scheduled to be held at 7:45 1.m. on Tuesday on video teleconferencing application Zoom, which can be accessed using Webinar ID 854 6610 4422.

Residents can have public comments read into the record by contacting the city clerk at city clerk at 314-3401 or [email protected] prior to the meeting.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Danville council to interview candidates for advisory committees, commissions

Positions include Planning Commission; Design Review Board; Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 4, 2021, 2:59 pm

The Danville Town Council is scheduled to convene for a special meeting on Tuesday morning, in order to interview applicants for various town advisory commissions and committees.

Council members plan to speak with candidates applying for the town's Planning Commission, Design Review Board, Heritage Resource Commission, Senior Advisory Commission and Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission.

Additionally, the council will also review candidates seeking to serve as the town's representative on the Contra Costa County Library Commission, Contra Costa County Advisory Council on Aging and the Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District Board of Directors.

The Danville Town Council's special meeting is scheduled to be held at 7:45 1.m. on Tuesday on video teleconferencing application Zoom, which can be accessed using Webinar ID 854 6610 4422.

Residents can have public comments read into the record by contacting the city clerk at city clerk at 314-3401 or [email protected] prior to the meeting.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.