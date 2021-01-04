San Ramon: Commission to review plans for 284 apartments at The Marketplace

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to hold a workshop Tuesday to discuss the design concept for a five-story, 284-unit apartment complex on part of The Marketplace Shopping Center property in central San Ramon.

Proposed by Southern California-based TRC Retail, the project would be located at the existing 12.47-acre commercial and shopping area at 130 Market Place, across Bollinger Canyon Road from San Ramon City Hall.

Building the project would necessitate the demolition of approximately 57,505 square feet of existing retail space -- including Nob Hill Foods, Starbucks, SportClips, a dry cleaners and a pharmacy -- while the rest of the shopping center would remain in place

Of the 284 units, city staff say 42 have been proposed to be studio apartments averaging 604 square feet per unit, 148 would be one-bedroom units averaging 772 square feet per unit and 94 two-bedroom units averaging 1,103 square feet per unit.

Additionally, the project would include 32 below-market-rate rental units for "very low" and "low" income category households -- 23 would be designated for very low and nine for low income households.