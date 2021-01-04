San Ramon: Commission to review plans for 284 apartments at The Marketplace

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to hold a workshop Tuesday to discuss the design concept for a five-story, 284-unit apartment complex on part of The Marketplace Shopping Center property in central San Ramon.
Proposed by Southern California-based TRC Retail, the project would be located at the existing 12.47-acre commercial and shopping area at 130 Market Place, across Bollinger Canyon Road from San Ramon City Hall.
Building the project would necessitate the demolition of approximately 57,505 square feet of existing retail space -- including Nob Hill Foods, Starbucks, SportClips, a dry cleaners and a pharmacy -- while the rest of the shopping center would remain in place
Of the 284 units, city staff say 42 have been proposed to be studio apartments averaging 604 square feet per unit, 148 would be one-bedroom units averaging 772 square feet per unit and 94 two-bedroom units averaging 1,103 square feet per unit.
Additionally, the project would include 32 below-market-rate rental units for "very low" and "low" income category households -- 23 would be designated for very low and nine for low income households.
The new complex would also include a 454-space parking structure, with pool, fitness center and other amenities.
The Planning Commission discussion is designed as a study session, a chance for a conversation on the concept with no final actions to be taken. After receiving comments from commissioners, the applicant could then file a formal application for additional review by city officials at a future date.
During Tuesday's meeting, commissioners also plan to select two members from among their ranks to serve on an Ad Hoc Committee for Transportation Advisory Committee interviews.
The San Ramon Planning Commission's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 5). Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 976 6849 2334.
Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include "Public Comment 1/5/2020" in the subject line.
This development will have a detrimental impact on the entire area surrounding the Marketplace center. Not only will the five story building overshadow the single-story stores that will remain and create darkness in the parking lot during the daytime, but the additional traffic of 286 units times probably two cars each going in and out at rush-hour will turn the intersection on Bollinger Canyon Road near there into a bigger zoo than it even is now.
Sadly, because of the way our zoning laws are written, there is virtually nothing that the planning commission can do to prevent this from happening. The developer has a right to do what is within the mixed use zone that the marketplace is zoned as. He can build up to five stories he can put Residential in the middle of a commercial area and as far as I know there really isn’t much the city can do about it or the aesthetics of what they’re proposing.
The architectural design is What has become cookie cutter urban Redevelopment. We see examples of it crowding around the BART stations in Dublin and the Hacienda shopping area. The slogan for this kind of architecture should be “building tomorrow slums today.”
Until we regain the power to control the density of our cities and rewrite our zoning laws to protect charming areas like the marketplace has been, we can look forward to more of this everywhere a developer sees a chance to make a higher return on investment.
I will miss the marketplace and her terribly.