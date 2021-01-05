San Ramon: Council selects finalists for District 2 seat; pick could be made Wednesday

As a part of the application process, candidates submitted applications for review by city staff and were then nominated by one or more of the four sitting council members to receive an official interview at a future date. Council members said candidates were nominated to receive an interview based on past experience in civic governance and thoughtfulness.

"I want to thank all of (the candidates) for applying. It's great to see so many people who want to become involved," Councilman Scott Perkins said during Monday's meeting. "I want to thank them for taking the time."

Candidates are seeking to finish the remainder of the term vacated upon Dave Hudson's ascension to mayor after the Nov. 3 election. Hudson was in the middle of an at-large term running through 2022 when he was elected mayor last fall, and the resulting council vacancy was subsequently assigned to District 2, which covers southwestern San Ramon.

Selected from among a field of 15 initial applicants during a special meeting Monday, the finalists include former councilman Harry Sachs and fellow residents Mark Armstrong, Sarah Lashanlo, Dwight Pratt and Patrick Vanier, who have varying levels of public service or government experience.

In the search to fill the city's vacant District 2 seat, the San Ramon City Council has chosen five final candidates to interview for the position with the hopes of appointing a new council member on Wednesday evening.

In his application, Pratt expressed a desire to "invest in my community to make a difference," adding that he would work to encourage public participation.

Also nominated by Perkins, Pratt is a member of the city's Economic Development Advisory Committee as well as a teacher and coach at Bella Vista Elementary School in the Dougherty Valley.

A 16-year resident of San Ramon with four children who have all graduated from California High School, Armstrong listed his top priorities as public safety, open space and neighborhood protection, fiscal responsibility and quality of life.

Receiving his nomination from Councilman Perkins, Armstrong is a retired U.S. Army colonel who worked as a certified emergency manager in senior leadership positions with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

One of the nearly 40% of San Ramon residents under the age of 30, Lashanlo is a mechanical engineer who has worked with the San Ramon Parks and Community Services Department for six summers.

Lashanlo was the only other candidate to receive a dual nomination from the council, after Verose and Vice Mayor Sabina Zafar cast their initial support for her.

Sachs served the community in a variety of municipal roles since 2003 and was then elected to the City Council in 2013 before deciding to not run for re-election in 2018. His application is mostly populated with past examples of his experience and goals he achieved while in office.

A name familiar to many throughout the city, former councilman Sachs was nominated by both Mayor Hudson and Councilman Sridhar Verose, who both praised his civic experience.

Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and include "Public Comment 1/6/2020" in the subject line.

Residents can read candidates' full applications -- as well as those of residents who were not chosen to be interviewed -- online at the city's officials website.

A near-life-long resident of San Ramon with more than two decades as a government prosecutor, Vanier highlighted his experience taking leadership roles in the legal system, stating that he managed projects that relate to a variety of criminal justice, public health and local government issues.

Also nominated by Zafar, the final candidate for District 2 was Vanier, the lead prosecutor for the Santa Clara County Human Trafficking Task Force and former candidate for Contra Costa County district attorney.

San Ramon: Council selects finalists for District 2 seat; pick could be made Wednesday

Public interviews to begin online at 7 p.m.