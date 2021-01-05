News

San Ramon police looking for suspect in New Year's Eve shooting

Suspect ID'd as 19-year-old San Ramon resident Terence 'Terene' Brown

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

The San Ramon Police Department is on the look out for a local teen allegedly involved in a shooting on New Year's Eve, and officers are asking residents to come forward with any available information on their suspect.

Police are searching for 19-year-old San Ramon resident Terence "Terene" Brown for his alleged involvement in a shooting on New Year's Eve. (Photo courtesy of SRPD)

Police are searching for 19-year-old San Ramon resident Terence "Terene" Brown for the alleged assault, which SRPD officials say occurred on Dec. 31 in the 100 block of Amberstone Lane in the eastern part of the city.

At the time of the crime, police said the victim was flown to an area hospital but is currently in stable condition. The victim's identity not known publicly.

Brown is wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and may be armed as police say the firearm in question has not yet been accounted for.

Residents with any information on Brown or the shooting can contact the SRPD at 925-973-2779.

Tue, Jan 5, 2021, 5:00 pm

