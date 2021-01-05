San Ramon Regional welcomes first newborn of 2021

San Ramon Regional Medical Center helped deliver the community's first newborn of 2021 last week, when Bosco Garrett Atanacio was born at 8:29 a.m. on Jan. 1.

After spending an eventful and undoubtedly memorable evening at the hospital for the holiday, Bosco's parents Jude and Monica Atanacio rang in the New Year on a high note as the San Ramon family grew by one precious new member.

"It is such a blessing and a surprise for us to have our precious first born, Bosco Garrett on New Year's Day; we’re over the moon, in awe and very proud of him. We would also like to thank all the wonderful and very caring staff of (San Ramon Regional) for their incredible service," Monica and Jude Atanacio said.