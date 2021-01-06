County board dismisses 'conspiracy' claim in approving software contract

A three-year contract extension with SOE Software Co. for election reporting software was approved Tuesday by the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, waving off critics who implored the supervisors to go with a different company.

And though little or no discussion of this seemingly routine action had been anticipated, several public commenters questioned why Contra Costa County would go with a company whose parent is based in Barcelona, Spain, instead of an American company. SOE, and its parent Scytl, have also been tied to Internet election irregularity rumors.

"There are so many questions," one woman told the supervisors. "Why not a Silicon Valley company?"

Contra Costa County signed its first contract with SOE Software Co. in 2015, three years after SOE was purchased by Scytl Secure Electronic Voting, based in Spain. Scytl has since declared bankruptcy, and the Paragon Group subsidiary Service Point Solutions acquired Scytl, including its U.S. subsidiary SOE, in October.

There have been Internet rumors that, before the Nov. 3 presidential general election, the U.S. Army raided Scytl offices in Frankfurt, Germany, ostensibly to seize computer servers that contained evidence of voting irregularities. Several sources, including both the Army and Scytl, said that assertion is not true; the company said it doesn't have offices or servers in Frankfurt.