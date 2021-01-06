County selects Burgis as new chair of Board of Supervisors

All three were officially sworn in Tuesday (over Zoom) to their new terms by U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, checking in from Washington, D.C.

"I want to up the bar, to bring it home, to see a lot more jobs come to our communities," said Burgis, who on Tuesday succeeded Candace Andersen as the board chair. Supervisor Federal Glover became the board's vice chair.

During the board's annual reorganization meeting Tuesday morning, Burgis said an effort to analyze possible consolidation of the county's fire districts, and expansion of the supervisors' ongoing Northern Waterfront Economic Development Initiative to encourage and accommodate light- and heavy-industrial development, including high-tech, along Contra Costa's waterfront from Rodeo east to Oakley.

While getting past the COVID-19-related health dangers and the pandemic's effect on Contra Costa County staff will again dominate the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors' schedules well into 2021, new Board Chairwoman Diane Burgis said there are plenty of other things on the new year's agenda as well.

Burgis said she'll introduce a few new wrinkles to the meetings, including having various people pre-record the Pledge of Allegiance to play at each meeting. This new practice kicked off Tuesday with 101-year-old Mickey Ganitch of San Leandro, a World War II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor, doing the honors.

The supervisors will continue their work with a new county administrator, Monica Nino, who attended her first supervisors' meeting Tuesday. She succeeds David Twa, who officially retired last month after 12 years as the county's top administrator. Supervisor Karen Mitchoff joked that Twa -- after his short time helping Nino ease into her new role and helping the county with post-census redistricting -- will be sure to tune in to the supervisors' meetings.

Supervisors thanked everyone from the county's first-responders for their work on the front lines of the pandemic to all the county workers who adjusted to working from home (and made other sacrifices) to keep doing their jobs.

Supervisor John Gioia said that, despite many heroes emerging during the pandemic, that its financial and psychological impacts could last years. "I know we're all up to the challenge to continue the work," he said.

"It was a year unlike any other," Andersen said. "But yesterday I saw a beautiful rainbow peeking through the mist, and it gives me hope for the new year."

Of course, 2020 was a tough year for almost everyone in Contra Costa County, and for DeSaulnier, who in March fell while jogging in Washington D.C., broke ribs and developed life-threatening pneumonia. COVID-19 not only affected people's health (with 347 people dead and more than 43,000 total cases over the year, with trends headed sharply upward toward the end), but also the county's economy.

