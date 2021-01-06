Danville: Comedy series returning virtually in 2021

Local comedian Liz Grant is set to make her return in 2021 and is inviting residents to ring in the new year with some laughs with her and some of her funniest friends in a virtual show with the Village Theatre and Art Gallery.

Set to appear in the online program on Jan. 16, the first 2021 installment of the local series "Comedy with Liz Grant and Friends" will welcome headliner Brian Kiley to the virtual stage alongside audience favorite Tony Sparks.

The head monologue writer for late night talk show host Conan O'Brien, residents may recognize Kiley from his appearances on “The Late Show with David Letterman," "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" and the "Late Show with Conan O’Brien."

Throughout his career, Kiley has been nominated for 16 Emmy Awards in his career and in 2007 won an Emmy for Writing in a Comedy/Variety Series.

The show will also feature the return of Sparks, who is known for his animated ad-libs and, according to Danville theater reps, is considered a legendary and beloved figure in the comedy community.