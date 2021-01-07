San Ramon: McDonald named president of SummerHill Apartment Communities

San Ramon-based housing developer SummerHill Homes continues to add to its leadership team, recently announcing that Douglas L. McDonald has been promoted to president of SummerHill Apartment Communities.

As president, McDonald will be responsible for land acquisition, construction, asset management and entitlements for the company, which is in the entitlement process on 10 apartment communities in California and Washington totaling more than 2,800 units.

"We are fortunate to have achieved significant growth in both our for-sale and apartment-development businesses, even during the pandemic, and we can attribute this to our outstanding executive management team that includes Doug McDonald," said Robert Freed, CEO of SummerHill Housing Group.

Working nearly 20 years with SummerHill, before being appointed president McDonald was the chief operating officer and chief financial officer for SummerHill Apartment Communities and chief financial officer for SummerHill Homes.

Prior to his time at SummerHill he was a manager of strategy and business architecture for consulting firm Accenture in San Francisco. He also worked as division controller for Pulte Homes and supervising senior accountant for KPMG Peat Marwick, both of Charlotte, N.C.