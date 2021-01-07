News

San Ramon: McDonald named president of SummerHill Apartment Communities

Now responsible for land acquisition, construction and apartment asset management

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 7, 2021, 4:40 pm 0
San Ramon-based housing developer SummerHill Homes continues to add to its leadership team, recently announcing that Douglas L. McDonald has been promoted to president of SummerHill Apartment Communities.

SummerHill Housing Group has named Douglas L. McDonald as president of SummerHill Apartment Communities. (Contributed photo)

As president, McDonald will be responsible for land acquisition, construction, asset management and entitlements for the company, which is in the entitlement process on 10 apartment communities in California and Washington totaling more than 2,800 units.

"We are fortunate to have achieved significant growth in both our for-sale and apartment-development businesses, even during the pandemic, and we can attribute this to our outstanding executive management team that includes Doug McDonald," said Robert Freed, CEO of SummerHill Housing Group.

Working nearly 20 years with SummerHill, before being appointed president McDonald was the chief operating officer and chief financial officer for SummerHill Apartment Communities and chief financial officer for SummerHill Homes.

Prior to his time at SummerHill he was a manager of strategy and business architecture for consulting firm Accenture in San Francisco. He also worked as division controller for Pulte Homes and supervising senior accountant for KPMG Peat Marwick, both of Charlotte, N.C.

"Doug has been with SummerHill for nearly two decades and has served in many important roles at the company," Freed added. "Doug's passion for homebuilding, combined with his outstanding leadership skills and financial acumen are truly outstanding. We know that he will continue to be a great asset to this company in his role as president of SummerHill Apartment Communities."

This is only the most recent leadership appointment made by SummerHill going into the new year, after promoting Chris Neighbor to serve as the company's president in late November.

