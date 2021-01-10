News

Contra Costa DA Becton appointed to state's Victim Compensation Board

Government group provides money for survivors of violent crimes

by Bay City News Service

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton was appointed this week by Gov. Gavin Newsom to a position on the California Victim Compensation Board, which provides compensation for victims of violent crime who are injured or threatened with injury.

Crime victims (and relatives of crime victims) who have suffered physical injury or threat of physical injury can apply to the victim compensation program for compensation for crime-related losses, including medical expenses, funeral expenses and relocation costs. Among the crimes covered are domestic violence, child abuse, sexual and physical assault, homicide, robbery, drunk driving and vehicular manslaughter.

Becton, 69, is now one of three members of the California Victim Compensation Board. The others are board Chairwoman Yolanda Richardson, secretary of the Government Operations Agency; and State Controller Betty Yee.

Becton served as a Contra Costa County Superior Court judge from 1995 until 2017, and has been Contra Costa district attorney since 2017. She is a member of several professional associations, including Fair and Just Prosecution and the State Bar of California Council on Access and Fairness.

