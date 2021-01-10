Museum presenting 'The Secret History of San Ramon'

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is offering residents the opportunity to take a look at the secret history of San Ramon, during a special virtual program led by local historian Bill Clarkson, city's former mayor.

Participants can join Clarkson in learning about the many curious and little-known historical locals throughout the city, such as the city's lone graveyard -- which dates back to 1858 -- and the location of San Ramon's famed boundary oak that marks the city's visible fault line.

"The Secret History of San Ramon" with Clarkson will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 21.

To attend this free online presentation residents can visit the museum's website at museumsrv.org and go to the "Events" section or call 837-3750.

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is located at 205 Railroad Ave., in downtown Danville, and is currently closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and subsequent county restrictions.