Museum presenting 'The Secret History of San Ramon'

Former mayor Bill Clarkson teaming up with museum for virtual event

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Jan 10, 2021, 6:05 pm 0
The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is offering residents the opportunity to take a look at the secret history of San Ramon, during a special virtual program led by local historian Bill Clarkson, city's former mayor.

Former mayor of San Ramon Bill Clarkson. (File photo)

Participants can join Clarkson in learning about the many curious and little-known historical locals throughout the city, such as the city's lone graveyard -- which dates back to 1858 -- and the location of San Ramon's famed boundary oak that marks the city's visible fault line.

"The Secret History of San Ramon" with Clarkson will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 21.

To attend this free online presentation residents can visit the museum's website at museumsrv.org and go to the "Events" section or call 837-3750.

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is located at 205 Railroad Ave., in downtown Danville, and is currently closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and subsequent county restrictions.

