Two killed, others injured in freeway crash near Alcosta Boulevard

Cleanup of fiery wreckage closed I-680

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Jan 10, 2021, 4:25 pm 0
Two people were killed, and two others were injured in a collision on Interstate 680 in Dublin early Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

(Image courtesy of CHP)

A Volkswagen Jetta going southbound on I-680, north of Alcosta Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. went off the roadway to the right and then swerved back and hit the center median, according to the investigation, stopping sideways and blocking the left lane.

It was then struck by a Ford Fiesta, causing major damage to both cars and starting a fire that engulfed the Jetta, killing two people trapped inside, the CHP said. A third person in the Jetta suffered major injuries and the driver of the Fiesta had moderate injuries. Both were taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

The crash closed the freeway for more than an hour, the CHP said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Dublin office of the CHP at 925-828-0466.

