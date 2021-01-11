Danville council to interview candidates for commission posts

The Danville Town Council plans to interview candidates and appoint finalists to several town committee openings during a series of special meetings set to be held on Tuesday.
During a virtual meeting in the afternoon, the council will interview candidates for the town's Planning Commission, Design Review Board, Heritage Resource Commission, Senior Advisory Commission, and Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission.
Additionally, the council will interview candidates to represent the town on the Contra Costa County Library Commission, Contra Costa County Advisory Council on Aging and the Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District Board of Directors.
Interviews will begin during a special meeting at noon Tuesday (Jan. 12). Residents can watch those interviews online via Zoom using webinar ID 823 9321 5829.
After interviews are complete, the council will adjourn and reconvene for a later meeting where they hope to appoint members to the aforementioned committees. That meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and can likewise be viewed on Zoom using webinar ID 884 2688 0592.
Residents can have public comments read into the record by contacting the city clerk at 314-3307 or [email protected] one hour prior to the meeting.
In other business
* To close out Tuesday evening's main topics of conversation, the council is scheduled to hear a quarterly presentation on town investments by Chandler Asset Management, which will have representatives on-hand to touch on the local economic effects of the pandemic in addition to a review of the town's investments.
"Recent economic data suggests that the economy has lost momentum as virus cases have risen. We anticipated that economic data would soften during the winter months, and believe the near-term outlook remains challenging as the labor market remains under pressure and many regions have renewed business restrictions due to the virus," Chandler Asset Management staff said in its report to the town.
"However, the passage of a new $900 billion COVID-19 fiscal relief bill should help cushion the economy over the next few months, and we believe the incoming presidential administration will have a keen focus on getting the economy back on track. We also remain very optimistic about progress on vaccines," they added.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.