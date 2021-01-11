Danville council to interview candidates for commission posts

The Danville Town Council plans to interview candidates and appoint finalists to several town committee openings during a series of special meetings set to be held on Tuesday.

During a virtual meeting in the afternoon, the council will interview candidates for the town's Planning Commission, Design Review Board, Heritage Resource Commission, Senior Advisory Commission, and Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission.

Additionally, the council will interview candidates to represent the town on the Contra Costa County Library Commission, Contra Costa County Advisory Council on Aging and the Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District Board of Directors.

Interviews will begin during a special meeting at noon Tuesday (Jan. 12). Residents can watch those interviews online via Zoom using webinar ID 823 9321 5829.

After interviews are complete, the council will adjourn and reconvene for a later meeting where they hope to appoint members to the aforementioned committees. That meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and can likewise be viewed on Zoom using webinar ID 884 2688 0592.