DeSaulnier hosting virtual town hall on 'impeachment and 25th Amendment'

In response to last week's assault on the U.S. Capitol, local U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier is supporting congressional colleagues' effort to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, which the congressman will discuss with constituents during a virtual town hall on Tuesday.

Set to be hosted via Zoom, DeSaulnier (D-Concord) will talk in the town hall about his experiences being inside the Capitol while a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building. He will also provide an update "on what Democrats in Congress are doing to hold President Trump accountable" before his final day in office on Jan. 20.

"This past week, our democracy was tested as it never has been before when President Trump incited an insurrection and attempted to overturn the results of a free and fair election," DeSaulnier said in a statement. "This President remains an immediate threat and is unfit to be in office a moment longer. For this reason, I proudly support several impeachment resolutions to bring him to justice and prevent him from ever abusing his office again."

DeSaulnier was among hundreds of legislators forced to flee the House floor on Wednesday, when protesters against the election of President-elect Joe Biden rioted and breached the Capitol as both houses of Congress met to certify the Electoral College vote.

"I can tell you that I am more determined than ever, with every breath that I have, with every moment that I continue to serve in this office and I get to exist, that I will do everything to make sure that this democracy, that was handed down to you and I, will be preserved and handed down to our children," DeSaulnier said in a video address last week.