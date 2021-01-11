San Ramon: New Councilman Armstrong set to take oath of office

Afterward Tuesday, the council will decide liaison appointments for the coming year and will select who among them will work with various city committees, foundations, regional committees and other agencies.

Armstrong will finish the remainder of the council term vacated by Hudson, running through December 2022. Hudson was in the middle of a four-year term at large when he was elected mayor last fall, and the resulting council vacancy was subsequently assigned to District 2, which covers southwestern San Ramon.

Armstrong is a retired U.S. Army colonel and former Federal Emergency Management Agency manager. He was selected ahead of four other finalists to serve on the council following interviews at a special online meeting held last week.

During a virtual meeting on Tuesday, councilman-elect Armstrong will take the oath of office to join the council, after the other four council members unanimously selected him to fill the District 2 seat left vacant when then-councilman Dave Hudson ascended to the mayoral seat.

The San Ramon City Council plans to get the dais up to full strength on Tuesday by swearing in Mark Armstrong to fill the council's vacant District 2 seat as well as approving this year's council liaison appointments.

The permit parking restriction would be in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days a week, and apply to four public roadways -- Azalea Lane, Fuchsia Lane, Pearlgrass Lane and Pearlgrass Court.

"Staff has worked with the Trevari Community and obtained a petition signed by 92% of the residents in favor of implementing permit parking," San Ramon's transportation specialist Prabhjot Dhoot, said.

According to city staff, the parking area will provide spaces for residents of the neighboring townhome community Miravilla, who currently have insufficient onsite resident parking.

* City officials are also set to review plans that would designate Azalea Lane, Fuchsia Lane, Pearlgrass Lane and Pearlgrass Court as Temporary Permit Parking Area "R" for one year.

"In the auditor's opinion, such financial reports present fairly in all material respects the financial position of the City of San Ramon at June 30, 2020, and in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America," finance division manager Candace Daniels, said in a staff report to the council.

Giving a total review of the city's financial situation over the past year, the report will provide residents with an update on San Ramon's revenues, expenditures and overall fund balance.

* Taking care of some financial matters, council members will spend a portion of Tuesday's meeting reviewing the city's annual audit report for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2020.

Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include "Public Comment 1/12/2020" in the subject line.

The San Ramon City Council's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 12). Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 964 9369 1429.

Council members will also elect a mayor pro tempore, or vice mayor, to serve as mayor in the event of Hudson's absence.

San Ramon: New Councilman Armstrong set to take oath of office

Also: Council to consider liaison assignments, review city's 2019-20 financial report