SRVUSD: Resident challenges postponement of in-person learning, alleges Brown Act violation

"On a more personal note, I am sincerely disappointed with the board's underhanded actions," DeLaney said in her letter to the board. "The district has been reassuring parents and students for months that it will proceed with reopening schools on Jan. 5, 2021. Then, without any notice, it reverses this decision. Do you really want this to be your legacy?"

The SRVUSD received a cease-and-desist letter on Dec. 19 from Kathleen DeLaney, who alleged that the board voted days earlier to postpone the return to in-person learning on Jan. 5 without sufficient notice to its constituents, according to the letter.

Superintendent John Malloy denies wrongdoing by the San Ramon Valley Unified School District, but he recommends the Board of Education approve an "unconditional commitment response" to the allegation that agrees not to use the same agenda verbiage in question, while not admitting any violation occurred, in the interest of avoiding potential litigation.

The San Ramon Valley school board is set Tuesday to discuss an allegation it violated state public meeting laws after a resident accused the board of skirting the Brown Act by failing to adequately give notice to the community about its plans to cancel the return of in-person learning.

While the Dec. 15 meeting agenda item did not specifically reference the Jan. 5 reopening date or the postponement of in-person learning, it did broadly state "Pending board discussion, this item may be utilized by the board for any motions and votes related to the re-opening of schools."

"Item 11.1 of the Dec. 15, 2020, agenda addressed 'San Ramon Valley Unified School District's Path to Reopening Schools," which clearly identified the subject matter," Malloy said in a staff report to the board. "The agenda identified this as an 'action' item, putting the public on notice that action might be taken by the board in relation to re-opening plans."

She alleges that the district violated the Ralph M. Brown Act by not giving the public adequate notice of the board's vote to postpone the return to in-person learning. The law, named for the Assembly member who authored the bill, addresses public access to government meetings, essentially guaranteeing the public's right to attend and participate in meetings of local legislative bodies.

The SRVUSD Board of Education's regular meeting is set to be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 12). Interested residents can view the meeting live on the SRVUSD's YouTube channel.

"Opening schools is a community effort. We have to do it together. The district can't do it by itself, teachers can't do it by themselves, students and parents can't do it by themselves. It has to be everyone including the community," Board President Susanna Ordway said during the district's meeting on Dec. 15.

The SRVUSD had previously been set to return to hybrid in-person learning after months of remote education on Jan.5, however those plans were postponed for the foreseeable future during the board's regular meeting on Dec. 15 due to a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

As a part of the commitment statement, the board would not use the same agenda description as it did in item 11.1 on Dec. 15.

While the district maintains that its actions were legal, in order to avoid potential litigation costs, Malloy has recommended that without admitting any wrongdoing, the board execute an unconditional commit to DeLaney that would commit to "not repeat any actions alleged to have violated the Brown Act related to the Dec. 15, 2020, board agenda."

* The board is also set to convene for a special closed session held prior to the start of its regular meeting, where district officials will discuss anticipated litigation -- the specifics of which have not yet been released to the public.

* Taking care of some administrative changes to board assignments and leadership over the next year, during Tuesday's meeting the board will also appoint members to serve liaison assignments on the district's various advisory committees and commissions.

Public comments and questions can be digitally submitted to Cindy Fischer at [email protected] or by fax by 838-3147. Emails should be sent no later than noon Tuesday and include the words "public comment" in the subject line.

SRVUSD: Resident challenges postponement of in-person learning, alleges Brown Act violation

Superintendent Malloy disputes allegation; board set to respond to charge