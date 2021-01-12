Coroner IDs two young men killed in fiery crash on I-680 in San Ramon

The Contra Costa County Coroner's Office has identified the two young men killed in a fiery collision on Interstate 680 near the Dublin-San Ramon border early Sunday morning.

Andree Jamerson III, of Gilroy, and Joseph Legrande, of San Jose -- both 20 years old -- were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash unfolded on southbound I-680 just north of Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon around 3:30 a.m. Sunday when a Volkswagen Jetta heading south on the freeway went off the roadway to the right, swerved back to the left and hit the center median, before coming to rest sideways and blocking the left lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Volkswagen was then hit by a Ford Fiesta, causing major damage and starting a fire that engulfed the Volkswagen, killing Jamerson and LeGrande, who were trapped inside, according to the CHP.

A third person in the Jetta suffered major injuries and the Ford driver had moderate injuries. Both were taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, CHP officials said.