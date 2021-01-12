News

Coroner IDs two young men killed in fiery crash on I-680 in San Ramon

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 12, 2021, 7:30 pm
The Contra Costa County Coroner's Office has identified the two young men killed in a fiery collision on Interstate 680 near the Dublin-San Ramon border early Sunday morning.

Andree Jamerson III, of Gilroy, and Joseph Legrande, of San Jose -- both 20 years old -- were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash unfolded on southbound I-680 just north of Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon around 3:30 a.m. Sunday when a Volkswagen Jetta heading south on the freeway went off the roadway to the right, swerved back to the left and hit the center median, before coming to rest sideways and blocking the left lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Volkswagen was then hit by a Ford Fiesta, causing major damage and starting a fire that engulfed the Volkswagen, killing Jamerson and LeGrande, who were trapped inside, according to the CHP.

A third person in the Jetta suffered major injuries and the Ford driver had moderate injuries. Both were taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, CHP officials said.

The crash closed the freeway for more than an hour, the CHP said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Dublin office of the CHP at 925-828-0466.

Editor's note: Information from the Bay City News Service was used in this report. BCN's original report said the crash took place on the Dublin side of the border, but the CHP subsequently confirmed it was the San Ramon side.

