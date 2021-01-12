Recall effort targets three SRVUSD board members over remote learning

"A majority of our country is back to in-person learning in some form, including parts of California and even private schools within San Ramon Valley with no major outbreaks," Bailey said. "Our children are suffering in an isolated remote environment. There has to be a more balanced approach to education during this time."

"We do not believe science supports a continued forced remote learning environment," said Rachel Bailey, a parent of three SRVUSD students and organizer of the recall effort.

The recall backers said they stand for the many parents in the Valley outraged by the district remaining with remote learning only for the general student population, contrary to what they believe is best for their children's education, mental health and emotional well-being.

Notices of intent to recall have been sent to San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board President Susanna Ordway, Board Member Rachel Hurd and Board Member Ken Mintz, petition organizers said on Tuesday morning.

A group of San Ramon Valley parents has initiated the process to start collecting signatures for a recall petition to oust three members of the local school board over their decision to reverse course on in-person learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board voted unanimously that night to remain with remote learning until Contra Costa County is removed from the state's most-restrictive purple tier and into the less restrictive red tier, halting SRVUSD's progress toward more phases of reopening after winter break on Jan. 5 as had been planned.

In a press release Tuesday, the recall backers cited the school board's decision on Dec. 15 to postpone indefinitely SRVUSD returning to more in-person learning via a hybrid model that was scheduled to take effect Jan. 5. Board members supported staff's recommendation to pause any reopenings due to new surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

The notices of intent represent the start of the process for Contra Costa County Elections Division officials to review the proposed recall petitions for approval, after which the proponents could begin collecting signatures from registered voters in the hopes of spurring recall elections.

The three school board members, as well as SRVUSD administration, could not be immediately reached for comment.

But Malloy has recommended the board approve an "unconditional commitment response" to the allegation that agrees not to use the same agenda verbiage in question, while not admitting any wrongdoing, in the interest of avoiding potential litigation. The board are scheduled to discuss that matter at their regular meeting tonight .

They further point to the allegation filed with the district by resident Kathleen DeLaney that the school board violated state public meeting laws with its Dec. 15 agenda verbiage, claiming the board failed to adequately provide notice, as required by the Brown Act, about its plans to cancel the return of in-person learning.

The backers also allege the board's decision was in part driven by a letter from the California Teachers Association, on behalf of the San Ramon Valley Education Association (SRVEA), advocating the district pause its plans amid worsening COVID-19 cases in the community.

"Parents and students were blindsided by this sudden reversal," the recall proponents said. "The phased re-opening was in compliance with health guidelines set forth by both the state and county last fall."

The recall backers said they could not include new board members Laura Bratt and Shelley Clark in their petition effort because state law prevents recalling officials within 90 days of taking office. Bratt and Clark won election on the Nov. 3 ballot and took their seats last month.

Mintz has had two stints on the school board, with his most recent tenure beginning with an appointment in 2009. He previously served a single term from 1992-96.

Hurd and Mintz are longtime school board members, while Ordway is in the middle of her first full term. All three earned their current four-year term in fall 2018; they were appointed after no election was held because they were the only candidates to file for the three open seats at that time.

Recall effort targets three SRVUSD board members over remote learning

Notices of intent sent to initiate petition process