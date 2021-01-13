News

Danville: Village Theatre to open virtual art exhibit 'TRACES'

Exhibit to feature work from Women Eco Artists Dialog (WEAD)

by Ryan Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 13, 2021, 4:04 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

'Reverberation Study' by Melissa West. Multiple linoleum block prints on Rives BFK Paper. (Image courtesy Village Theatre and Art Gallery)

The Village Theatre and Art Gallery in downtown Danville is continuing to feature the artwork of local and regional artists heading into the new year and is currently gearing up for its first exhibit of 2021 "TRACES."

Clay sculpture 'Butterfly' by Anna Vaughan. (Image courtesy Village Theatre and Art Gallery)

Set to open on Jan. 14, gallery staff said TRACES is a thought-provoking virtual exhibition curated through a partnership with the international group, Women Eco Artists Dialog (WEAD), and will feature the artistic talents of members from the group who reside in the western United States.

"WEAD is a pioneering network of feminist eco-artists, educators, curators, and writers working toward the goal of a just and healthy world. Member artists focus on women’s unique perspective in ecological and social justice art," Village Theatre staff said.

For TRACES, artists are tasked with portraying their interpretation of the concept behind the title, which examines the traces that humans leave behind after they are gone. From art and architecture to less constructive aspects such as pollution and waste, humans leave behind proof of their existence wherever they trod.

The Village Theatre's version of TRACES will also trace the specific lineage of women and the impacts they have had on the world.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

TRACES is set to run from Jan 14 through March 12. Due to health orders issued by Contra Costa County Health Services in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the exhibit will be featured online only at www.villagetheatreshows.com.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Danville: Village Theatre to open virtual art exhibit 'TRACES'

Exhibit to feature work from Women Eco Artists Dialog (WEAD)

by Ryan Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 13, 2021, 4:04 pm

The Village Theatre and Art Gallery in downtown Danville is continuing to feature the artwork of local and regional artists heading into the new year and is currently gearing up for its first exhibit of 2021 "TRACES."

Set to open on Jan. 14, gallery staff said TRACES is a thought-provoking virtual exhibition curated through a partnership with the international group, Women Eco Artists Dialog (WEAD), and will feature the artistic talents of members from the group who reside in the western United States.

"WEAD is a pioneering network of feminist eco-artists, educators, curators, and writers working toward the goal of a just and healthy world. Member artists focus on women’s unique perspective in ecological and social justice art," Village Theatre staff said.

For TRACES, artists are tasked with portraying their interpretation of the concept behind the title, which examines the traces that humans leave behind after they are gone. From art and architecture to less constructive aspects such as pollution and waste, humans leave behind proof of their existence wherever they trod.

The Village Theatre's version of TRACES will also trace the specific lineage of women and the impacts they have had on the world.

TRACES is set to run from Jan 14 through March 12. Due to health orders issued by Contra Costa County Health Services in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the exhibit will be featured online only at www.villagetheatreshows.com.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.