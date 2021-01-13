Danville: Village Theatre to open virtual art exhibit 'TRACES'

The Village Theatre and Art Gallery in downtown Danville is continuing to feature the artwork of local and regional artists heading into the new year and is currently gearing up for its first exhibit of 2021 "TRACES."

Set to open on Jan. 14, gallery staff said TRACES is a thought-provoking virtual exhibition curated through a partnership with the international group, Women Eco Artists Dialog (WEAD), and will feature the artistic talents of members from the group who reside in the western United States.

"WEAD is a pioneering network of feminist eco-artists, educators, curators, and writers working toward the goal of a just and healthy world. Member artists focus on women’s unique perspective in ecological and social justice art," Village Theatre staff said.

For TRACES, artists are tasked with portraying their interpretation of the concept behind the title, which examines the traces that humans leave behind after they are gone. From art and architecture to less constructive aspects such as pollution and waste, humans leave behind proof of their existence wherever they trod.

The Village Theatre's version of TRACES will also trace the specific lineage of women and the impacts they have had on the world.