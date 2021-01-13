SRVUSD: Parents air frustrations at board meeting

Frustrations over the San Ramon Valley Unified School District's decision to postpone in-person learning due to the coronavirus pandemic were on display during the Board of Education's virtual meeting on Tuesday, where a collection of parents aired their disapproval of the board's decision.
More than a dozen community members addressed the board during Tuesday's meeting, primarily addressing frustrations over the board's decision to not return to in-person learning on Jan. 5 and alleged Brown Act violations committed during the board's Dec. 15 meeting.
The alleged violations have even spurred a collection of residents to initiate a recall effort for Board President Susanna Ordway, Board Member Rachel Hurd and Board Member Ken Mintz.
"I wonder how you sleep at night knowing that instead of being the collaborative leader who will stop at nothing to secure educational and equitable opportunity for our students, you are standing by while our students' educational well-being is being ripped out from under their feet by a teachers' union obsessed with power and control," district parent and former board candidate Priscilla Graft said Tuesday.
Board members denied the allegations, which in a formal letter sent to the district on Dec. 19, claimed that the board's vote to postpone in-person learning during its Dec. 15 meeting was not made with sufficient notice being given to residents -- a key provision of the Brown Act.
"The action that the board took that evening, which was to push back the reopening date, was consistent with the agenda and it's our conclusion that as a result there was no Brown Act violation," district counsel Harold Freiman said during Tuesday's meeting.
"What we have before the board is an opportunity that the Brown Act affords you -- to make a commitment to use different language moving forward. This does not constitute an admission in any way of responsibility or guilt that the Brown Act was violated," he added. "It fits with a theme that I've discussed with staff that is, while we feel the agenda language was adequate on Dec. 15, there is always room for improvement and the district has made clear to its staff that it always wants to improve."
Without admitting any wrongdoing, the district during Tuesday's meeting did commit to using different verbiage in the future when referring to specific agenda items, hopefully ensuring more clarity for district residents on meeting items.
"I have to look at the hundreds and hundreds of people who have been participating in and viewing our meetings, which indicates to me that information about our topic -- and tonight this is about the only topic we have has to do with reopening schools -- so the word appears to be getting out," Mintz added.
After originally planning to return to hybrid in-person on Jan. 5, the board jettisoned those plans when the coronavirus pandemic began to surge throughout the state and region.
"That analogy of 'we've been building the plane as we're flying it' really isn't that far off," board member Hurd said on Tuesday. "I was reflecting back to where we were in the middle of March when we decided to close, and there was a lot of pressure coming from parents of 'why the heck are you still open.' I mean it's hard to remember way back then but that was the case people were afraid to have their children at school."
"The whole situation has been fluid all along and anyone who pretends that it isn't really hasn't been in the thick of it," she added.
In reaction to the district's decision to postpone in-person learning, a group of San Ramon Valley parents has initiated the process to start collecting signatures for a recall petition which seeks to oust Hurd, Mintz and Ordway.
"This evening I received the notification of intent to recall and I have to say I'm disappointed in members of our community who felt that this was the approach that they needed to take in order to get their voices heard," board member Mintz said Tuesday.
"We have so many things going on in our environment these days between COVID and what's going on politically, there's a lot of fatigue out there, a lot of emotion out there and personally I don't believe that this is the best approach," he added.
While recall efforts typically require a certain percentage of the district's population to sign a petition requesting a special election, Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder Debi Cooper said that due to the SRVUSD's recent transition from at-large to by-district voting, officials are unsure what number of signatures would be needed in order to launch a recall election.
"Our question to counsel is do the signers need to be from the district as a whole or must they be from the individual district? At this point, some were elected at-large (district-wide) and some members have been elected to a specific district after the change," Cooper said.
Once the number of signatures needed is identified, petitioners will have between 60 to 120 days to complete the process -- with the length of time also depending on the number of signatures needed.
Afterward, Contra Costa County officials will look to certify or reject the sufficiency of the petition. If certified, the SRVUSD board will have 14 days to order a special election, enabling voters to cast their ballots in favor or opposed to a recall.
The recall backers said they could not include new board members Laura Bratt and Shelley Clark in their petition effort because state law prevents recalling officials within 90 days of taking office. Bratt and Clark won election on the Nov. 3 ballot and took their seats last month.
Comments
Registered user
San Ramon Valley High School
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Ken Mintz - if you are disappointed that the community has the ability to oversee your job through the democratic process, you have no business being an elected official. You should save yourself the embarrassment that a recall would bring and resign with immediate effect.
Rachel Hurd - you are clearly antagonistic toward the community as well. Your condescending approach to dealing with legitimate questions of leadership shows that you aren't in this "for the children" you are in this for yourself and your own ambitions. Thank you for your past service but it's time for you to find a new hobby that doesn't involve taking eduction away from 10,000+ kids.
Susanna Ordway - how are you the president of this local agency when you hardly know the functions of the body? When you stumble with the slightest bit of parliamentary procedure? How long have you been there? Have you slept through all the meeting prior? The organization of your running the meetings directly resulted in the Brown Act violation. Your continued inept approach at leadership is just exposing the district to more such legal and procedural missteps. And you can't even seem to properly complete a sentence!! Step down from being President immediately and from your trustee position as well as you are clearly not capable of holding your position and performing your duties.
Registered user
San Ramon Valley High School
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
CCC using at-large rules for this recall would be a big win for this group. While more signatures would be required, the same people could sign all three recalls at once and focus can be placed in demographically favorable areas. These signatures could all get collected in ONE WEEKEND!
All three of these trustees should seriously consider simply resigning their positions pending results of a special election to avoid the embarrassment that a recall election brings. People - especially in this area - are hungry to recall the Governor for the same issues and this would just be a poxy vote on that issue. The difference is here, the trustees are on the losing side of a single issue race.
Registered user
Montair Elementary School
42 minutes ago
Registered user
42 minutes ago
Thank you to the parents who are supporting in-person school!! I'll be there on the next months ZOOM meeting.
At this point our only hope is to get this board recalled or pursue private school. I love Montair but I feel totally powerless with this incompetent school board and the SRVEA.
If you don't want you kids to go to in-person school, than stay home and do remote learning. You have a choice. The people who want in-person should have a voice too.