A 3.8-magnitude earthquake centered below Concord's west side shook communities along the Interstate 680 corridor Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake, recorded at 11:18 a.m., was approximately 6 kilometers deep, the USGS said. It rumbled for several seconds, and could be felt in communities such as Concord, Martinez, Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.