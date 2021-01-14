Editorial: Final weekend to donate to the Holiday Fund

Even with many people facing strained financial circumstances because of the pandemic, our readers stepped up their giving to the Pleasanton Weekly's annual Holiday Fund.

As of Jan. 5, 316 donors had contributed $74,957 -- almost $7,000 more than last year's final total -- with two more weeks still left to report.

The six local safety-net service providers that will equally split the Holiday Fund donations will, in turn, help local families and individuals now and long after the pandemic subsides.

The 2020-21 campaign beneficiaries are: Axis Community Health, CityServe of the Tri-Valley, Hope Hospice, Open Heart Kitchen, Valley Humane Society and ValleyCare Charitable Foundation.

Axis Community Health is the Tri-Valley's sole provider of medical and mental health services for individuals and families who have a low income or who are uninsured. It serves more than 15,000 members of our community.