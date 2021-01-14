Seniors 65 and older can schedule COVID-19 vaccination in Contra Costa County

Contra Costa Health Services said Thursday that, while any county residents 65 and older are now eligible to register to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, the wait for an appointment could be weeks for some seeking the vaccine.

In response to new expanded guidelines from the state, Contra Costa Health Services and other health care providers in the county are now offering no-cost COVID-19 vaccine to residents 65 or older.

But Contra Costa officials stressed that someone in a higher-risk group -- especially someone who is 75 or older -- might receive an earlier appointment than will a younger person, even if the older resident requested a later appointment.

"Contra Costa Health Services is working hard with many partners, including other health providers in the county, to increase capacity so everyone can be vaccinated more quickly," according to a statement released Thursday morning. "Contra Costa is coordinating with the state and building capacity to fill thousands of new requests."

Appointments, county health officials said, are limited by available vaccine supply and other factors. The county receives shipments of vaccine every week. A new vaccination appointment call center, they said, is expected to be ready next week.