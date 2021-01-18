Dublin: Murray Elementary teachers featured on 'Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Nearly a dozen teachers and principal Meghan Boriskin at Murray Elementary School in Dublin received a special late Christmas present during a segment that aired on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" last week.

Each year, the show recognizes the good deeds of people who improve the lives of others, and shows their gratitude by giving them an array of gifts during their annual "12 Days of Christmas" special.

This year, essential workers such as nurses, first responders, food bank workers and teachers were highlighted. On what was meant to be the final day of filming last month, however, show host Ellen DeGeneres found out she had COVID-19, putting production on pause and postponing the "12 Days" segment -- the same one meant to feature the Murray Elementary teachers.

After recovering from her bout with coronavirus, DeGeneres recently resumed work and the school was able to film the final segment last Tuesday afternoon. The clip aired the following day, and DeGeneres said, "Thanks for all you do," after introducing the group, who appeared virtually in a Zoom grid on screen while holding up hand made signs bearing messages of thanks and appreciation.

Among the gifts the teachers received were a six-day vacation at a Mexican resort, a 65-inch TCL Android television, a three-piece luggage set and a $300 Nordstrom gift card.