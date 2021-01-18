News

Ex-Dublin councilman, former city candidates among applicants for DSRSD board seat

Directors to discuss applications for Division 5 vacancy Tuesday

by Julia Baum / Danville San Ramon

The Dublin San Ramon Services District Board of Directors is set to discuss filling the lingering board vacancy Tuesday after a recent call for applications yielded seven prospective candidates, including some names familiar to Dublin voters.

The applicant list includes former Dublin City Council member Arun Goel, and three Dublin residents who ran for the council Nov. 3 but finished on the outside -- Razi Hasni, Kashef Qaadri and Samir Qureshi. The other DSRSD applicants are residents Dean Barnes, Glen Florey and John Koltz.

Last month, the DSRSD board decided to fill the empty seat representing Division 5, which includes the district's easternmost service area in east Dublin, just east of Hacienda Drive, by appointment through a formal application process instead of holding a special election.

The vacancy first came up after nobody filed papers to run for the position in the November election -- DSRSD's first election since switching to by-division representation in 2019.

The board made their decision to hold the application period after new Director Marisol Rubio (Division 1) and incumbent Director Rich Halket (Division 3) were sworn in to their new terms at their Dec. 15 regular meeting.

At the time, district officials called it "uncharted territory with the transition to division-based elections, further complicated by not having any candidates run for the Division 5 seat."

Deliberations leading up to the appointment will be public and take place at the board's regular meetings on Tuesday (Jan. 19), starting 6 p.m. Board applicants will be publicly interviewed at the Feb. 2 meeting, when the board will act to appoint someone following public discussion.

The appointment will be effective immediately after taking the oath of office, and the appointee will serve as Division 5 director until December 2022.

The agenda for Tuesday's meeting, including the applications, can be viewed here.

