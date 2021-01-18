Legal professionals needed to volunteer for Contra Costa County's High School Mock Trial Program

Contra Costa County is in need of legal professionals to volunteer for its 40th annual High School Mock Trial Program, to judge the competition and help local students learn about the inner workings of the U.S. legal system.

Held live and virtually on seven weekday early evenings starting Jan. 26, the program is recruiting practicing, retired or soon-to-be law professionals -- including students, lawyers and judges -- to help judge high-schoolers who will be competing while working to gain knowledge of the judicial system.

Last year, county officials say that nearly 80 Bay Area practicing and retired attorneys and sworn judges, as well as third-year law students, volunteered their time with the mock trial competitions

"It is always so impressive to see the students prosecute and defend so professionally in the courtroom," Contra Costa County Superintendent of Schools Lynn Mackey said in a statement. "It is even more impressive that these students are still excited to compete in a virtual courtroom. No doubt, a lot of time has been spent preparing for their time in court. In addition, the attorneys and judges serving as volunteers are always in awe of what they have witnessed in the Mock Trial courtroom."

Coordinated by the Contra Costa County Office of Education, volunteers will view and score two competing schools via Zoom, watching students argue their cases in court. Each night will begin with a 15-minute rules and regulations training, then the volunteers will go into their assigned Zoom "courtrooms" to serve as mock trial judges and scorers.