Livermore Arts presenting National Geographic events

Slideshow Fluorescent seahorse Hippocampus erectus is one of the bioluminescent and biofluorescent marine species seen by marine biologist David Gruber. (Photo by David Gruber) Curiosity Mars Science Laboratory collects rock and soil samples as scientists search for signs of ancient life. (Photo courtesy of NASA) This green violet ear hummingbird was photographed by Anand Varma using his innovative techniques to capture images usually invisible to the naked eye. (Photo by Anand Varma) Previous Next

Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center is presenting a series of National Geographic Live virtual speaker events exploring subjects from life on other planets to new information on dinosaurs to the impact of women's migration around the globe.

Two local groups, Quest Science Center and the Rae Dorough Speaker Series, are joining Livermore Arts to offer the six live presentations.

"We see the fascinating 'Nat Geo Live' series as the perfect opportunity to draw on the strengths of all three organizations and deliver events that are both entertaining and educational for our community," said Chris Carter, executive director for Livermore Arts.

The presentations combine storytelling and stunning imagery in the tradition of the legendary magazine, with first-hand accounts of science and adventure by world-class explorers. Each 60-minute event includes a moderated discussion between two speakers with pre-recorded content as well as question and answer periods.

The following events with a specific focus on science and nature will be co-presented by Quest Science Center: