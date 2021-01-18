Livermore Arts presenting National Geographic events

Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center is presenting a series of National Geographic Live virtual speaker events exploring subjects from life on other planets to new information on dinosaurs to the impact of women's migration around the globe.
Two local groups, Quest Science Center and the Rae Dorough Speaker Series, are joining Livermore Arts to offer the six live presentations.
"We see the fascinating 'Nat Geo Live' series as the perfect opportunity to draw on the strengths of all three organizations and deliver events that are both entertaining and educational for our community," said Chris Carter, executive director for Livermore Arts.
The presentations combine storytelling and stunning imagery in the tradition of the legendary magazine, with first-hand accounts of science and adventure by world-class explorers. Each 60-minute event includes a moderated discussion between two speakers with pre-recorded content as well as question and answer periods.
The following events with a specific focus on science and nature will be co-presented by Quest Science Center:
* Jan. 20, "Life on Other Worlds" -- Planetary scientist and astrobiologist Kevin Peter Hand and NASA engineer Kobie Boykins will give the latest intriguing updates.
* Feb. 24, "Reimagining Dinosaurs" -- Groundbreaking new science is changing what we thought we knew about how dinosaurs looked, moved and lived. Paleontologists Nizar Ibrahim and Sebastián Rozadilla will share stories about the evolving science of dinosaurs.
* March 31, "Mysterious Seas" -- Get a glimpse into the ocean's greatest depths and its fascinating creatures with leading marine biologists David Gruber and Diva Amon.
Three other events with a wider focus and a connection to the arts through photography and filmmaking will be co-presented by the Rae Dorough Speaker Series:
* Feb. 10, "Scientific Exposure" -- Molecular biologist-turned-photographer Prasenjeet Yadav combines his experience in research with his photography skills; and Anand Varma has developed techniques to create stunning images of creatures whose details are otherwise invisible to the naked eye.
* March 17, "Feats of Filmmaking" -- Bryan Smith brings stories of adventure to the screen from the South Pacific's deepest canyons to the frozen waters of Niagara Falls, and Keith Ladzinski documents the world's most elite adventurers as they chase tornadoes, hang from massive natural arches, and swim with alligators.
* April 14, "Women and Migration" -- Photographers Danielle Villasana, Miora Rajaonary, and Saiyna Bashir join photo editor Jennifer Samuel in conversation on their project documenting the impact of migration on women around the globe, who increasingly have traveled to wealthier countries taking jobs in child- and elder-care and domestic work, as well as manufacturing and agriculture.
All six "Nat Geo Live" online events take place at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Tickets are $20, available through the Bankhead Theater box office at LivermoreArts.org or by calling 373-6800.
