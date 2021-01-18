News

San Ramon: Police make seven arrests over busy four days

Separate incidents involve possession of stolen items, drugs, probation violation

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Mon, Jan 18, 2021, 3:50 pm
The San Ramon Police Department has had a busy week, arresting seven suspects for various infractions over the past four days. (Photo courtesy San Ramon Police Department)

The San Ramon Police Department has been busy patrolling the streets over the past four days, arresting seven people during three different high-profile incidents, according to recent police reports.

Recently, officers arrested four suspects for allegedly stealing mail. (Photo courtesy San Ramon Police Department)

According to posts made on the SRPD's Facebook and Twitter accounts, the recent arrests were primarily related to thievery, drug possession and probation violations.

Starting off the string of arrests, at 3 a.m. on Jan. 14 officers received a FLOCK alert -- an automated license plate reader program -- for a vehicle believed to be associated with burglaries in the area.

After tracking down the vehicle, officers allegedly discovered that the driver was on active probation, and a further search found 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, stolen property and burglary tools in the vehicle.

Later that evening, officers were able to apprehend two female suspects identified by Ulta Beauty store employees as being wanted in connection with a Bay Area-wide theft ring.

Police alleged the arrestees were wearing the same clothes, using the same baby carrier from previous thefts, and in possession of more than $8,000 worth of cosmetics from numerous Ulta stores. Police added that the two female culprits are facing numerous felonies in multiple jurisdictions.

Most recently, over the weekend, police arrested four suspects allegedly walking around a San Ramon neighborhood checking inside local mailboxes. According to police, an eyewitness alerted police to the suspects' activities, which led police to stop the suspects' vehicle before it could leave the area.

Once stopped, officers allegedly found that two of the suspects were on probation for identity theft and one had a felony warrant. After searching the vehicle, officers were allegedly able to locate stolen mail, altered checks, burglary tools, assorted drugs, a pellet gun and other paraphernalia.

"We've said it before and we'll say it again! #teamworkmakesthedreamwork. An observant citizen comes through again," SRPD officials said on their Facebook page. "All four (suspects) were arrested. Excellent work!"

