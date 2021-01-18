San Ramon: Police make seven arrests over busy four days

The San Ramon Police Department has been busy patrolling the streets over the past four days, arresting seven people during three different high-profile incidents, according to recent police reports.

According to posts made on the SRPD's Facebook and Twitter accounts, the recent arrests were primarily related to thievery, drug possession and probation violations.

Starting off the string of arrests, at 3 a.m. on Jan. 14 officers received a FLOCK alert -- an automated license plate reader program -- for a vehicle believed to be associated with burglaries in the area.

After tracking down the vehicle, officers allegedly discovered that the driver was on active probation, and a further search found 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, stolen property and burglary tools in the vehicle.

Later that evening, officers were able to apprehend two female suspects identified by Ulta Beauty store employees as being wanted in connection with a Bay Area-wide theft ring.