San Ramon Regional launching new web series: 'Lunch Chats - Keeping You Healthy'

San Ramon Regional Medical Center will soon be offering a free weekly web series with the goal of helping residents learn how to stay healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Titled "Lunch Chats - Keeping You Healthy," the free web series will feature a collection of local medical experts who will not only chat about ways to avoid COVID-19, but a plethora of other topics geared toward staying healthy in a variety of ways as well.

"By taking steps toward healthy living, you can help reduce your risk of heart disease, cancer, stroke and other medical issues. Living a healthy lifestyle doesn't mean hours of training at the gym and eating only salad leaves, it's about making easy-to-manage lifestyle choices," hospital staff said in a statement.

Starting this Thursday, local health experts will be online to talk about dealing with specific health issues such as neck and back pain during the pandemic, vaccinations, surgical weight loss options, common pregnancy questions and actinic keratosis.

"We hope community members will join us for one or more of these webinars to help get on the path to living a happy, healthy life. Plus, participants can tune in from the comfort of their own home," hospital staff said.