Bay Area Realtors join new NorCal multiple listing service alliance

Tri-Valley real estate brokers, agents and appraisers have formed an alliance with peers throughout north-central California for shared access to data in their respective multiple listing services (MLSs), according to the Pleasanton-based Bay East Association of Realtors.

Launched this week, the NORCAL MLS Alliance creates a one-stop, single-login access to thousands of property listings in more than 20 counties from the greater Bay Area and Silicon Valley down as far south as Monterey County and up as far north as Mendocino and Nevada counties.

"What this means for homebuyers and sellers is expanded property listing search options and more marketing exposure for their properties," officials said in a joint press release ahead of Wednesday's public unveiling.

Efficiency and usability were at the heart of the partnership, according to Walt Baczkowski, CEO of the San Francisco Association of Realtors.

"This collaboration, along with new innovations in MLS technology, enables us to provide our members and subscribers with easier access to a familiar platform and comprehensive data from neighboring markets," Baczkowski said in a statement. "The simplicity of a single-login, single-pay MLS membership/subscription gives real estate professionals comprehensive access to more data."