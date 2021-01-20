Bay Area Realtors join new NorCal multiple listing service alliance

Tri-Valley real estate brokers, agents and appraisers have formed an alliance with peers throughout north-central California for shared access to data in their respective multiple listing services (MLSs), according to the Pleasanton-based Bay East Association of Realtors.
Launched this week, the NORCAL MLS Alliance creates a one-stop, single-login access to thousands of property listings in more than 20 counties from the greater Bay Area and Silicon Valley down as far south as Monterey County and up as far north as Mendocino and Nevada counties.
"What this means for homebuyers and sellers is expanded property listing search options and more marketing exposure for their properties," officials said in a joint press release ahead of Wednesday's public unveiling.
Efficiency and usability were at the heart of the partnership, according to Walt Baczkowski, CEO of the San Francisco Association of Realtors.
"This collaboration, along with new innovations in MLS technology, enables us to provide our members and subscribers with easier access to a familiar platform and comprehensive data from neighboring markets," Baczkowski said in a statement. "The simplicity of a single-login, single-pay MLS membership/subscription gives real estate professionals comprehensive access to more data."
"This alliance is a win-win for local MLSs and their participants and subscribers as it builds on a collaborative history of data sharing initiatives and also allows each individual MLS to continue providing localized governance and services," he added.
The NORCAL MLS Alliance, which includes seven member organizations' MLSs representing 22 counties, grew out of the existing MLS reciprocal access model and aims to improve and expand up on it. The alliance will support more than 55,000 brokers and agents when fully implemented, officials said.
In addition to the benefits of expanded data access, the users will see a reduction in the number of "data feeds necessary to run their businesses and eliminate the need for multiple entry of listings into various regional MLS systems, saving time and money," officials said.
The alliance will unite four separate MLS operating systems and databases -- Rapattoni, Black Knight's Paragon, dynaConnections' connectMLS System, and CoreLogic's Matrix systems. Lockbox and key systems, rules and protocols will not change, and coverage areas will maintain separate key codes, according to officials.
The alliance will include properties in Alameda, Amador, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Marin, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Benito, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Yolo counties.
To learn more, visit www.norcalmlsalliance.com.
