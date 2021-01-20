Explore the outdoors with Discover Diablo

The planned activities include interpretive family walks, guided hikes and property tours, and bilingual hikes in Spanish and English. Hikes are free, although the park has a $10 entrance fee.

"This year we are excited to offer an expanded and diverse set of offerings to invite more people out to connect with nature and Save Mount Diablo," said Ted Clement, executive director of Save Mount Diablo.

Save Mount Diablo has announced its 2021 Discover Diablo hike series, which has added hikes, rock climbing and mountain biking activities in response to growing demand, for a total of 36 excursions in 2021. Some of these include areas rarely open to the public.

The peak always looms in the distance but perhaps now is the time to get to know Mount Diablo up close and personal.

De La Salle High School students walk a Mount Diablo trail on a tour in November. Much like this field trip, the upcoming Discover Diablo will have strict COVID-19 protocols in place. (Photo by Al Johnson/Save Mount Diablo)

Mount Diablo as seen from the town of Clayton on the east side. Save Mount Diablo hikes teach participants about the land and the importance of preserving it, and also allow them to connect with nature. (Photo by Al Johnson/Save Mount Diablo)

De La Salle High School students gather with Save Mount Diablo Executive Director Ted Clement for a tour in November. Much like this field trip, the upcoming Discover Diablo will have strict COVID-19 protocols in place. (Photo by Al Johnson/Save Mount Diablo)

Save Mount Diablo recently announced its 2021 Discover Diablo hike series, which has added hikes, rock climbing and mountain biking activities in response to growing demand -- all while keeping COVID-19 safety protocols in place. (Photo by Al Johnson/Save Mount Diablo)

This year's series was to kick off this Saturday morning (Jan. 23) with a hike on the trail named for co-founder Mary Bowerman that circles the peak just below the summit, with 360-degree views, but the hike was canceled.

"Each hike will also have a hike leader and a 'hike sweep,' who hikes at the end of the group to make sure no one gets lost or left behind," Kindsvater added.

The hikes are subject to COVID-19-related restrictions in place for the area, and several of last year's hikes had to be canceled, said Laura Kindsvater, communications manager for Save Mount Diablo.

All Discover Diablo hikes are guided by experts in the natural history and lore of the region, who both educate and entertain while emphasizing the beauty of the Diablo Range.

"There has been a renewed appreciation for the outdoors in the last year," said Ann Notarangelo, the company's community relations manager. "Through the Discover Diablo Series, people are fortunate to be able to explore and discover the beauty of Mount Diablo with experienced guides."

The 2021 schedule includes hiking at Del Puerto Canyon, which is the site for a proposed reservoir in the Diablo Range, east of Patterson. Del Puerto is rich in wildflowers, wildlife including Tule elk, dinosaur bones, and Native American sites, all of which could be under water if the reservoir is built.

"For hikes we have to cancel, we will try to find a way to offer some or all of them at a later date when safety and county and state regulations allow," Kindsvater said.

Clement, who was an environmental studies major at the University of Vermont, has been studying and working in the conservation field for more than 30 years. He is passionate about his family, time outdoors, and working with others to protect and connect people to the land that sustains us.

Save Mount Diablo Executive Director Ted Clement is giving his annual State of the Mountain address on Zoom this year, beginning at 5 p.m. next Thursday (Jan. 28). Clement will share the organization's recent accomplishments and give a preview of plans for 2021. Space is limited; find the link for reservations at www.savemountdiablo.org.

"Most importantly, we want to cultivate a love of the land in participants, as that is what it will take to ensure the precious Mount Diablo natural area is taken care of for generations to come."

"It is the goal of the Discover Diablo program to build connections between people, Save Mount Diablo and the land, helping our communities develop a strong sense of place and a deepened appreciation for our collective backyard," Clement said.

Save Mount Diablo is a nonprofit land trust founded in 1971, and its hikes are a way to educate and interest the public.

Hikers must sign up for events, and registration will open two months in advance for hikes in March and afterward. To link to a complete schedule or learn more about Save Mount Diablo, visit www.savemountdiablo.org.

The Discover Diablo program was started by Save Mount Diablo in 2017 to connect people with the natural world of Mount Diablo and to build awareness about land conservation.

Explore the outdoors with Discover Diablo

Save Mount Diablo expands offerings in its 2021 hike series