Explore the outdoors with Discover Diablo

The peak always looms in the distance but perhaps now is the time to get to know Mount Diablo up close and personal.
Save Mount Diablo has announced its 2021 Discover Diablo hike series, which has added hikes, rock climbing and mountain biking activities in response to growing demand, for a total of 36 excursions in 2021. Some of these include areas rarely open to the public.
"This year we are excited to offer an expanded and diverse set of offerings to invite more people out to connect with nature and Save Mount Diablo," said Ted Clement, executive director of Save Mount Diablo.
The planned activities include interpretive family walks, guided hikes and property tours, and bilingual hikes in Spanish and English. Hikes are free, although the park has a $10 entrance fee.
The ever-popular tarantula walk will be offered twice, and a special hike will celebrate the California State Parks centennial.
All Discover Diablo hikes are guided by experts in the natural history and lore of the region, who both educate and entertain while emphasizing the beauty of the Diablo Range.
The hikes are subject to COVID-19-related restrictions in place for the area, and several of last year's hikes had to be canceled, said Laura Kindsvater, communications manager for Save Mount Diablo.
Hikes are limited to eight participants while pandemic restrictions are in place.
"Each hike will also have a hike leader and a 'hike sweep,' who hikes at the end of the group to make sure no one gets lost or left behind," Kindsvater added.
This year's series was to kick off this Saturday morning (Jan. 23) with a hike on the trail named for co-founder Mary Bowerman that circles the peak just below the summit, with 360-degree views, but the hike was canceled.
"For hikes we have to cancel, we will try to find a way to offer some or all of them at a later date when safety and county and state regulations allow," Kindsvater said.
The 2021 schedule includes hiking at Del Puerto Canyon, which is the site for a proposed reservoir in the Diablo Range, east of Patterson. Del Puerto is rich in wildflowers, wildlife including Tule elk, dinosaur bones, and Native American sites, all of which could be under water if the reservoir is built.
The 2021 Discover Diablo hike series is sponsored by the Martinez Refining Co.
"There has been a renewed appreciation for the outdoors in the last year," said Ann Notarangelo, the company's community relations manager. "Through the Discover Diablo Series, people are fortunate to be able to explore and discover the beauty of Mount Diablo with experienced guides."
It is also a good way to spend quality time with family and friends, she noted.
The Discover Diablo program was started by Save Mount Diablo in 2017 to connect people with the natural world of Mount Diablo and to build awareness about land conservation.
Hikes take place on one of Save Mount Diablo's conserved properties or on a collaborating partner's land. These include Mt. Diablo State Park, East Bay Regional Park District and Walnut Creek Open Space Foundation lands.
Hikers must sign up for events, and registration will open two months in advance for hikes in March and afterward. To link to a complete schedule or learn more about Save Mount Diablo, visit www.savemountdiablo.org.
Save Mount Diablo is a nonprofit land trust founded in 1971, and its hikes are a way to educate and interest the public.
"It is the goal of the Discover Diablo program to build connections between people, Save Mount Diablo and the land, helping our communities develop a strong sense of place and a deepened appreciation for our collective backyard," Clement said.
"Most importantly, we want to cultivate a love of the land in participants, as that is what it will take to ensure the precious Mount Diablo natural area is taken care of for generations to come."
State of the Mountain
Save Mount Diablo Executive Director Ted Clement is giving his annual State of the Mountain address on Zoom this year, beginning at 5 p.m. next Thursday (Jan. 28). Clement will share the organization's recent accomplishments and give a preview of plans for 2021. Space is limited; find the link for reservations at www.savemountdiablo.org.
Clement, who was an environmental studies major at the University of Vermont, has been studying and working in the conservation field for more than 30 years. He is passionate about his family, time outdoors, and working with others to protect and connect people to the land that sustains us.
