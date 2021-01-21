Most popular library books for San Ramon Valley readers in 2020

The top-circulating genre in the county -- thrillers -- represents the most popular in a large and diverse catalog that also includes biographies, romance and children/young adult novels.

Locally, San Ramon and Dougherty Station libraries' users accounted for 175,044 e-checkouts over the past year while Danville Library users made 105,138 e-checkouts in 2020.

"We have worked hard to expand our digital offerings and are very proud to be able to provide free access to a large and diverse selection of materials. Thank you to all the loyal readers and cardholders who helped us to reach this milestone," county library spokesperson Brooke Converse said.

Illustrating the community's continued desire for digital books and audiobook rentals amid the lockdown, staff said Contra Costa County Library is one of 102 public library systems worldwide that have surpassed 1 million electronic checkouts.

The Contra Costa County Library System reached a record-breaking 1 million digital book checkouts in 2020, a feat achieved as residents searched for alternative methods of education and entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating this reading milestone with our patrons," Interim County Librarian Alison McKee said. "We are eager to serve members of the community wherever they are, and in these unique and challenging times we are proud to be able to expand our digital collection to do just that."

Readers can access the county's digital library using any major device, including Apple, Android, Chromebook and Kindle (US only). Visit ccc.overdrive.com or download the Libby app to get started and borrow ebooks and audiobooks anytime, anywhere.

County readers can access the library's digital offerings by signing up for a valid library card which can be accessed online.

Contra Costa County Library has been providing readers with access to ebooks and audiobooks for several years through the platform OverDrive and its award-winning Libby reading app, with county officials saying interest in e-rentals is steadily growing each year.

According to county officials, the top 10 most popular books rented at the San Ramon Valley's three county libraries are the following:

Highlighting some of the most prevalent issues of the year, San Ramon Valley library users also also checked out books that tackled racial justice and social issues en masse, with books such as "White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism" by Robin DiAngelo and "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas being among the most popular books of the year.

Most popular library books for San Ramon Valley readers in 2020

County library surpasses 1 million e-rentals for books/audiobooks