Pelosi picks Swalwell as impeachment manager

Local U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) was selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to serve as an impeachment manager for the upcoming trial of now-former President Donald Trump.
The U.S. House of Representatives impeached Trump in a mostly party-line vote (232-197) on Jan. 13 on one article of incitement of insurrection in the wake of a mob of Trump supporters breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 while attempting to prevent congressional certification of the Nov. 3 presidential election, which Trump lost. It marked Trump's second impeachment by the House.
Swalwell will be among a team of nine impeachment managers presenting House Democrats' case to the U.S. Senate for conviction -- proceedings that will take place with Trump out of office, since new President Joe Biden was sworn in on Wednesday. A hearing schedule is not yet known.
"America is under an attack incited by President Donald Trump. Lives have been lost and future plans are in place to stop a transition of power. A president's greatest responsibility is to protect American lives and defend American ideals. Donald Trump has failed to do both," Swalwell said in a statement before voting to impeach Trump.
"It is a solemn privilege to be named an impeachment manager. I vow to work collaboratively with the impeachment managers team to make a case to the Senate for conviction," the congressman added.
This would make the second straight impeachment trial to feature an impeachment manager with deep Tri-Valley ties.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Pasadena), who grew up in Alamo and graduated from Monte Vista High School in Danville, served as the lead impeachment manager in the trial before the Senate in January 2020 over the Trump-Ukraine scandal. The Senate acquitted Trump of both charges at that time.
