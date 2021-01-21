Pelosi picks Swalwell as impeachment manager

Local U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) was selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to serve as an impeachment manager for the upcoming trial of now-former President Donald Trump.

The U.S. House of Representatives impeached Trump in a mostly party-line vote (232-197) on Jan. 13 on one article of incitement of insurrection in the wake of a mob of Trump supporters breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 while attempting to prevent congressional certification of the Nov. 3 presidential election, which Trump lost. It marked Trump's second impeachment by the House.

Swalwell will be among a team of nine impeachment managers presenting House Democrats' case to the U.S. Senate for conviction -- proceedings that will take place with Trump out of office, since new President Joe Biden was sworn in on Wednesday. A hearing schedule is not yet known.

"America is under an attack incited by President Donald Trump. Lives have been lost and future plans are in place to stop a transition of power. A president's greatest responsibility is to protect American lives and defend American ideals. Donald Trump has failed to do both," Swalwell said in a statement before voting to impeach Trump.

"It is a solemn privilege to be named an impeachment manager. I vow to work collaboratively with the impeachment managers team to make a case to the Senate for conviction," the congressman added.