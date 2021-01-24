DSRSD: Former Dublin councilman, ex-city candidates on short list for open board seat

Instead of holding a special election, the DSRSD board decided last month to fill the empty seat by appointment through a formal application process. The vacancy arose when nobody filed to run for the Division 5 seat in the November election -- the first since the district switched to by-division representation two years ago.

Another past Dublin City Council candidate, Razi Hasni, and resident Glen Florey also submitted applications for consideration but were not chosen for the next round.

Information technology manager Dean Barnes and retired civil engineer John Koltz were also short-listed for the interview panel in the hopes of representing DSRSD's Division 5, which includes the district's easternmost service area in east Dublin, just east of Hacienda Drive.

Several recognizable names were selected for interviews with the board next month, including former Dublin City Council member Arun Goel as well as Samir Qureshi and Kashef Qaadri, both of whom ran for the council in the Nov. 3 general election but finished on the outside.

The list of candidates to fill the Division 5 vacancy on the Dublin San Ramon Services District Board of Directors was whittled down to five people last week after the board reviewed the seven applications received for the open position.

Koltz cited several decades in wastewater design and public utility experience among his other qualifications for representing Division 5, including volunteer service in the community.

"I feel I can add value to the district and the community, while playing an important role in the decision-making processes leading to improving the current water quality, supply, recycling, and sewage disposal," Goel said.

Goel, who recently finished serving four years on the Dublin City Council, said his education and experience as a flood control design engineer for Alameda County "allows me to view issues at DSRSD from a unique perspective."

Longtime Dublin resident Barnes said in a statement to the district, "I am invested in the community through volunteering and with my family. If selected, I intend to be a valuable addition by bringing my skills, experience, and professional nature to the board and look forward to new learning experiences.”

The board's decision to hold the application period came after swearing in new Division 1 Director Marisol Rubio and Division 3 incumbent Rich Halket to their new terms at the Dec. 15 meeting.

Interviews with the remaining five candidates will be held at the Feb. 2 board meeting, starting 6 p.m. The meeting agenda will be posted online 72 hours prior and include a link for live streaming the interviews.

Qureshi, an executive in sales operations, said, “My analytical and financial background will be a great asset to the Board of Directors position. I feel that having to manage large teams with complex business issues will also be a great fit to help with any business-related challenges that the board members have to manage.”

"Based on my healthcare background, I have directly studied the public health impact of several types of contaminants," Qaadri added. "I would spend my time and energy to understand the threats to the water supply and seek opportunities to advance water supply protection, affordability and sustainability.”

Qaadri said, "As a scientist, I have studied and witnessed the impact of global warming and believe it is imperative we work with the state to explore watershed management strategies to protect water resources."

"Hopefully, the combination of public and private experience has broadened my perspective and allowed me to patiently listen to my peers and the public, while maintaining my competence in support of the planning, engineering, operations, and maintenance of a municipal utility," Koltz said.

The chosen candidate will be sworn in immediately after the interviews and deliberations conclude and participate in the remainder of the meeting that night.

DSRSD: Former Dublin councilman, ex-city candidates on short list for open board seat

IT manager, retired civil engineer also advance to interviews on Feb. 2