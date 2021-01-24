News

SRVUSD: Public invited to virtual 'Board Governance Workshop'

Special meeting to be held 11 a.m. Monday

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is holding a special "Governance Workshop" on Monday and residents are invited to attend the meeting online.

A type of workshop that is not typically held every year, district staff say the workshop was in part scheduled due to the board having two new members in its ranks -- newly elected Laura Bratt and Shelley Clark.

Residents can ask questions virtually during the meeting and watch online to learn about the district's governance model.

Residents can provide public comment live at meetings by logging in or dialing into the district's Zoom meeting, which can be accessed on the district's Quicklinks on the SRVUSD home page.

Learn more about public comment online at www.srvusd.net/virtualpubliccomment.

The SRVUSD Board of Education's special "Board Governance Workshop" is set to be held at 11 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 25). Interested residents can view the meeting live on the SRVUSD's YouTube channel.

